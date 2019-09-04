The Sidewalk Wars

Google has big plans to build a Jetsonian smart city on the waterfront, and Torontonians have strong opinions about it: is it the solution to all our problems or the end of the world as we know it? We asked 18 super-smart people to tell us what they think

Essays by joe berridge, michael bryant, ann cavoukian, jan de silva, dan doctoroff, cory doctorow, richard florida, ken greenberg, alexander josephson, jennifer keesmaat, bruce kuwabara, mohamed lachemi, kwame mckenzie, gord perks, robert prichard, yung wu, bianca wylie and shoshana zuboff |

Everything you need to know about Sidewalk

| 1 | The Backstory, by Jason McBride

| 2 | Toronto is surveillance capitalism’s new frontier, by Shoshana Zuboff

| 3 | Sidewalk Labs is the future of urban tech, by Richard Florida

| 4 | A smart city should serve its users, not mine their data, by Cory Doctorow

| 5 | Sidewalk Labs will attract and retain tech talent, by Jan De Silva

| 6 | Sidewalk needs to integrate with the waterfront, by Bruce Kuwabara

| 7 | A big city needs to take big risks, by Mohamed Lachemi

| 8 | The Sidewalk Labs deal is unconstitutional, by Michael Bryant

| 9 | Toronto needs to maintain control of its transit planning, by Gord Perks

| 10 | Sidewalk is our last chance to save the waterfront, by Joe Berridge

| 11 | The Quayside project is a gift to Toronto’s public realm, by Ken Greenberg

| 12 | Sidewalk’s affordable housing isn’t really affordable, by Jennifer Keesmaat

| 13 | Toronto can create a new model of urban development, by Dan Doctoroff

| 13 | Corporations should not be controlling our city-building, by Bianca Wylie

| 14 | De-identifying data at the source is the only way Sidewalk can work, by Ann Cavoukian

| 15 | Toronto needs exciting new architecture, by Alexander Josephson

| 16 | We can harness the private sector for the public good, by Robert Prichard

| 17 | Sidewalk needs to work with Toronto’s tech ecosystem, by Yung Wu

| 18 | Sidewalk Labs is Toronto’s best hope for sustainability, by Kwame McKenzie

 

 

 

 

