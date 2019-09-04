Everything you need to know about Sidewalk
| 1 | The Backstory, by Jason McBride
| 2 | Toronto is surveillance capitalism’s new frontier, by Shoshana Zuboff
| 3 | Sidewalk Labs is the future of urban tech, by Richard Florida
| 4 | A smart city should serve its users, not mine their data, by Cory Doctorow
| 5 | Sidewalk Labs will attract and retain tech talent, by Jan De Silva
| 6 | Sidewalk needs to integrate with the waterfront, by Bruce Kuwabara
| 7 | A big city needs to take big risks, by Mohamed Lachemi
| 8 | The Sidewalk Labs deal is unconstitutional, by Michael Bryant
| 9 | Toronto needs to maintain control of its transit planning, by Gord Perks
| 10 | Sidewalk is our last chance to save the waterfront, by Joe Berridge
| 11 | The Quayside project is a gift to Toronto’s public realm, by Ken Greenberg
| 12 | Sidewalk’s affordable housing isn’t really affordable, by Jennifer Keesmaat
| 13 | Toronto can create a new model of urban development, by Dan Doctoroff
| 13 | Corporations should not be controlling our city-building, by Bianca Wylie
| 14 | De-identifying data at the source is the only way Sidewalk can work, by Ann Cavoukian
| 15 | Toronto needs exciting new architecture, by Alexander Josephson
| 16 | We can harness the private sector for the public good, by Robert Prichard
| 17 | Sidewalk needs to work with Toronto’s tech ecosystem, by Yung Wu
| 18 | Sidewalk Labs is Toronto’s best hope for sustainability, by Kwame McKenzie