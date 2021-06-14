10 of the best places for takeout tacos, kebabs, burgers and dumplings in Etobicoke’s Islington-City Centre West

Islington-City Centre West is a busy Etobicoke neighbourhood hugged by Centennial Park and Sherway Gardens. Situated near the crossroads of the 427 and the Gardiner Expressway, there’s plenty of easy access to the area’s excellent takeout spots, of which there are many. Here are just 10 of our favourite places for takeaway—because not every restaurant in the city has a patio.

Dino’s Wood Burning Pizza

This Queensway counter specializes in traditional and gourmet pizzas, calzones and oven-baked chicken wings. But Dino’s specialty pide, stuffed with an egg, garlicky butter, melty mozzarella, salty feta and basil is the thing to get. If you can’t decide, the pepperoni version is equal parts pide and pizza. If you’re feeding a family, deals include a mix of pizzas, wings, salad, drinks and garlic bread. 820 The Queensway, 416-259-0050, dinos-pizza.ca



La Tortilleria

This is more than just a tortilleria—it’s a bakery, a catering company, a restaurant, and a wholesale supplier of all things taco (think spices, chilis, flours, salsa). For immediate gratification, consider their takeaway taco meals: Los Campechanos (steak and pork chorizo), vegetarian (soy chorizo) or Baja shrimp are all fine choices. But there are also burritos, nacho plates and Tekzadillas (Tex-Mex quesadillas). Ice cold cerveza is also available to go. 817 Kipling Ave., 416-231-3015, latortilleria.ca



Royal Mezgouf

The Royal Trays at this Middle Eastern spot are the perfect addition to any socially distanced picnic. Popular options include the shawarma tray (a trio of meats served with fries and pickles); the BBQ mix tray (kebabs, tikka, rice, and Iraqi bread) and—if you prefer surf to turf—the seafood tray (fish, shrimp, pickles, bread). If you’re dining solo, a la carte creations range from cold appetizers (the eggplant salad is *chef’s kiss*) to hearty mains like the Dawood Basha—meatballs and bell peppers topped with house tomato sauce. 843 Kipling Ave., 416-232-2050, mezgouf.com



Royal Meats BarBeque

Whether you choose to eat on the restaurant’s sprawling patio or take your food to a nearby park, the best bets here spotlight Balkan cuisine. Fan favourites include chicken shish kebabs stuffed with ham and goat cheese; meat platters (a smorgasbord of burgers, shish kebab, sausages and more); seafood platters (Atlantic salmon, Icelandic cod, calamari, shrimp); and house-made baklava for a sweet finish. 710 Kipling Ave. 416-251-1144, royalmeats.ca



Anatolia Restaurant

This Turkish eatery tucked away in a strip mall has been a beloved fixture in the area since 1999. Those in the know get the hunkar begendi (smoky eggplant blended with bechamel and cheese, and topped with lamb), the fiery Black Sea chicken, and the lachmacun (baked flatbread topped with minced meat, veggies and herbs). 5112 Dundas St. W., 416-207-0596, anatoliarestaurant.com



Insadong Restaurant

This popular mom-and-pop spot serves up classic Korean comfort food including fried dumplings, pork bone soup, bibimbap and Korean short ribs. The dishes listed in the Korean section of the menu can easily feed up to three hungry people: agu jjim (spicy braised monkfish), haemul pajeon (seafood pancake) and samgyupsal kimchi bokkeum (stir-fry pork belly with kimchi). 4941 Dundas St. W., 416-746-0777, insadongrestaurant.com



Canadiana Restaurant

This family-owned restaurant and banquet hall has been offering a combination of global and Canadian-inspired cuisine since 1965. Menu favourites here include the veal parm sandwich, the blue cheeseburger, the juicy prime rib sliders and the coconut shrimp. 5230 Dundas St. W., 416-239-1114, canadianarest.com



Sarajevo Grill and Meat

This family run spot across the street from Cloverdale Mall operates as a mini grocery store, eatery, butcher shop and bakery, offering traditional tastes of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Of their Balkan specialities, their most popular include their Sarajevo-style cevapi (grilled minced meat) and burek (flaky phyllo dough stuffed with savoury fillings). Planning a picnic? They have family meal platters for that. Before you to, stock up on freshly baked pita, lepina (Balkan style bread), pastries and Turkish coffee. 225 The East Mall, 647-748-2112, sarajevomeat.com



Future Bakery

Ever since the bakery opened its doors in late ’90s, customers have flocked there for the famed European-style pastries, breads and savoury dishes. Go for a lunch of Aunt Irene’s hot food (cabbage rolls, pierogies, blintzes, patychky) and, while you’re there, pick up some bread, donuts, pampushky (Ukranian garlic bread) and specialty dairy products. 106 N. Queen St., 416-231-1491, futurebakery.com



Rudy

Of this Toronto-based smash burger brand’s five locations, the Queensway outpost is the only one situated out of the city’s core. The menu is short and you can’t go wrong with anything, but the Big Rudy beckons. It’s got a Big Mac thing going on but it ups the ante with quality beef, ground in-house. Two patties are nestled within three smooshy buns and topped with special lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions and Rudy sauce. Want bacon on that? Just ask to get your burger “tattooed.” And no meal here is complete without an order of golden-brown fries, deep-fried pickle chips or some of the best poutine in the city. 1466 The Queensway, 416-252-1177, rudyresto.com