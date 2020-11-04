Part 04
How to make Lapinou’s tomato stem garganelli
“Chef Artois”—the eight-episode culinary miniseries produced by Toronto Life and Stella Artois—just wrapped up. If you weren’t following along, it’s not too late to catch the cook-off action. We’ve made it easy to binge the whole season. Here, you’ll find links to each of our bite-sized, 12-minute episodes. On “Chef Artois” the contestants have to scramble against the clock while recreating Toronto’s most iconic dishes without a recipe. Now, we’re inviting you to try making these dishes at home—but don’t worry, we’ve published the recipes alongside each episode recap.
Watch the episode
Make the dish
Recipe is for a single portion.
Pasta Ingredients
- 190 grams all-purpose flour
- 20 grams semolina
- 10 grams salt
- 60 grams tomato leaf puree
- 1 large egg
Cherry Tomato Sauce Ingredients
- 150 grams vine ripe cherry tomatoes
- 15 grams confit onions
- 10 grams pickled ramps (or garlic)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 pinch chili flakes
- 2 tablespoons white wine
- 25 grams unsalted butter
- 1 tablespoon Mountain Oak three-year-old gouda (or parmesan)
- 2-3 basil leaves
- Salt to taste
The recipe
- First, bring a pot of salted water to a boil. While the water is warming, pluck the tomatoes and tomato leaves off the tomato stems. Toss the leaves into the boiling water for 30 seconds to blanche them. Quickly remove the tomato leaves and put them into a bowl of ice water to halt the cooking process. Once they’re cool, remove from the bath and gently squeeze the leaves to remove any excess water.
- Pass the tomato stems through a juicer. Chef Ullrich says that “If you don’t have a juicer, you can replace the stem juice with cold water. Pasta is all about percentages, so if you get the math right, the rest will work out.” For this recipe, Ullrich says the golden ratio is 1.5 times the amount of liquid to blanched leaves.
- In a high-speed blender make a puree out of the blanched leaves and stem juice (or water).
- To make the dough, set up a mixing bowl with dough hook. Place the semolina, flour and salt inside the bowl. Then, whisk the eggs with the tomato leaf puree. Turn the mixer on and then slowly add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients. Leave the mixer to knead for five minutes. (This can also be done in a food processor, but kneading must be done by hand after all the ingredients are incorporated into an evenly mixed dough.)
- Remove the dough and cover with a towel. Let rest for 30 minutes.
- Once dough is rested, roll it out through a pasta roller until 2 millimetres thick. Cut the sheets into four-by-four centimetre squares.
- Using a garganelli board and wooden dowel roll out the pasta. Let dry out for 30 minutes. Ullrich says he rolls out 125 grams of pasta per portion, but if you don’t want to be so precise, that’s okay, too.
- Now it’s time to get saucy. Place an olive oil-slicked frying pan on a medium high heat. Cut the cherry tomatoes in half and toss them into the hot oil. It will sizzle, so be careful.
- After 30 seconds of cooking, add the pickled ramps (or garlic), onions and chili flakes. Cook until tomatoes start to break down. This should only take two to three minutes.
- Deglaze with white wine and continue simmering until the sauce has reduced in volume by half. Remove from heat.
- Now it’s time to cook up the pasta. Drop the garganelli in boiling water. It should boil for just under two minutes. Always check for doneness (i.e., eat a noodle) before straining.
- Add the cooked pasta to the tomato sauce and put back on the heat. Once hot, turn off the burner and fold in the butter. Keep mixing until the butter emulsified. Chef Ullrich recommends adding a few splashes of pasta water if your sauce is too thick. Finally, season with salt.
- Place pasta in a bowl and garnish with grated gouda (or parmesan) and basil.
