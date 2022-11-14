2022’s best gifts for cannabis lovers

Smoked, sipped or slathered—however your friends choose to consume, there’s a gift to match. We’ve picked this year’s greatest weed-centric gifts that are sure to charm the cannabis enthusiast in your life.

Superette Big Smoke Tourist Tee Represent one of Toronto's most colourful cannabis shops with this Big Smoke Tee, featuring artwork from Montreal-based Pete Florentini. | superetteshop.com Solei Free moisturizing cream Surprise your favourite self-care fiend with the Solei Moisturizing Cream. With a fresh cucumber-mint scent, this creamy formula contains high levels of CBD for maximum TLC. | ocs.com

This communication is intended for adults only. There are risks associated with cannabis use. For information, search online “Health Canada – cannabis health effects”.