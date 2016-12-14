Six Toronto-based apps and e-stores that put shopping locally at your fingertips
Support local businesses from the comfort of your sofa (or desk—we won’t tell).
For vintage lovers
There’s a trick to shopping Kevin Austin’s online treasure trove of consignment decor: he posts his finds on Instagram (@vintageobjects) before his e-store, where they sometimes sell to the first eager commenter. His tip: turn on your notifications. Vintagefineobjects.com
For shopping-averse dudes
Klothed lets users create digital versions of themselves using their real measurements and photos of their faces. They can then “try on” shirts, pants and suits from retailers, including local fave Gotstyle.
For floral fanatics
Citizen Bloom sells a floral arrangement du jour in two sizes (small arrangements are $45, large ones are $75), which it posts bright and early on Instagram (@citizenbloom). Interested buyers can order the bouquet via the florist’s website.
For frazzled Torontonians
Newly launched app JustGotThat! lets users in need of a plumber or last-minute massage search out, book and pay for a huge range of peer-reviewed services in just a few clicks. Companies post their availability, so coordinating schedules is a breeze.
Are you ready for this? Our exclusive collaboration with @swellmadeco is finally here!! We have created 3 fun prints available in 8×10 and greeting cards. Head to www.thechiccanuck.com to view the full collection under > Brands > Swell Made Co. and let us know what you think!! Ps. Use code 'chicmade' for #freeshipping 🍁
For locavores
Almost all of the brands stocked by the Chic Canuck—including beauty and skin-care company Weston and Lawrence, stationery makers Swell Made Co. and cosmetics manufacturer Causemetics—are based in Toronto. Thechiccanuck.com
For takeout hounds
With Ritual, users can pre-order food and drinks at more than 500 restaurants in Toronto, including Balzacs Coffee, Caplansky’s and Flock. Since its launch in Toronto in early 2015, the app has expanded to Chicago and New York City.