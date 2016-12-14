Six Toronto-based apps and e-stores that put shopping locally at your fingertips

Six Toronto-based apps and e-stores that put shopping locally at your fingertips

Support local businesses from the comfort of your sofa (or desk—we won’t tell).

Full frontal, a great sculptural mid century hardwood armchair goes anywhere $345.00 #chairporn #design #interiordesign #midcentury #vintage #vintagefineobjects #putabowonit A photo posted by Kevin J Austin (@vintageobjects) on Dec 11, 2016 at 9:47am PST

For vintage lovers

There’s a trick to shopping Kevin Austin’s online treasure trove of consignment decor: he posts his finds on Instagram (@vintageobjects) before his e-store, where they sometimes sell to the first eager commenter. His tip: turn on your notifications. Vintagefineobjects.com

For shopping-averse dudes

Klothed lets users create digital versions of themselves using their real measurements and photos of their faces. They can then “try on” shirts, pants and suits from retailers, including local fave Gotstyle.

For floral fanatics

Citizen Bloom sells a floral arrangement du jour in two sizes (small arrangements are $45, large ones are $75), which it posts bright and early on Instagram (@citizenbloom). Interested buyers can order the bouquet via the florist’s website.

A sneak preview of the app with some sample screen shots. #comingsoon #comingsoon2016 #toronto #ondemand #services A photo posted by Every service at your service. (@justgotthat) on Aug 12, 2016 at 9:26am PDT

For frazzled Torontonians

Newly launched app JustGotThat! lets users in need of a plumber or last-minute massage search out, book and pay for a huge range of peer-reviewed services in just a few clicks. Companies post their availability, so coordinating schedules is a breeze.

For locavores

Almost all of the brands stocked by the Chic Canuck—including beauty and skin-care company Weston and Lawrence, stationery makers Swell Made Co. and cosmetics manufacturer Causemetics—are based in Toronto. Thechiccanuck.com

Hey #Toronto, are you still waiting in line? The best local spots are waiting for you on Ritual. #myRitual #fastlane #torontoeats A photo posted by Ritual (@ritual_co) on Apr 30, 2015 at 7:57am PDT

For takeout hounds

With Ritual, users can pre-order food and drinks at more than 500 restaurants in Toronto, including Balzacs Coffee, Caplansky’s and Flock. Since its launch in Toronto in early 2015, the app has expanded to Chicago and New York City.