Toronto’s Best Dressed: Fitness model and anti-blogger Sasha Exeter

A fitness guru turned model takes on the big brands

Photographed in her home, Exeter wears a sleeveless jumpsuit from Greta Constantine and platform sandals from Zara.

By the time most people get out of bed, Sasha Exeter’s already completed a full workout, plus a 15-kilometre run. The entrepreneur and newly minted fitness model has always had a passion for sports—she attended Indiana State University on a tennis scholarship. Until four years ago, she was stuck in the corporate grind, wearing four-inch Louboutins to work every day.

But since starting her lifestyle blog So Sasha, which covers everything from birth control to better sleep, she’s able to broker deals while wearing Nike sneakers and neon leggings. “Thank god for the athleisure trend!” she says.

Readers value So Sasha for the crisp images and Martha Stewart meets Shape magazine vibe, as well as her refreshing take on living with fibromyalgia (she has it). Just don’t call her a blogger. “There are so many terms that are used, and I’ve yet to find one that accurately depicts what I do. The closest is a brand storyteller,” she says.

Current Obsessions Apple Watch

“My Apple Watch runs my life.” From $299. Apple.com. Adidas Stan Smiths

“I think everyone, man or woman, needs a pair of these.” $140. Adidas.ca. Night Masks

“I’ve been slathering my face with this one from Clarins. It’s thick and dense, and leaves my skin amazingly moisturized.” $126. Clarins.com. Ruby Woo Lipstick

“Right now I’m into this classic red by MAC. It’s the only red I can wear with my skin tone.” $21. Maccosmetics.com.