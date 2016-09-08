Toronto’s Best Dressed: Fitness model and anti-blogger Sasha Exeter
A fitness guru turned model takes on the big brands
By the time most people get out of bed, Sasha Exeter’s already completed a full workout, plus a 15-kilometre run. The entrepreneur and newly minted fitness model has always had a passion for sports—she attended Indiana State University on a tennis scholarship. Until four years ago, she was stuck in the corporate grind, wearing four-inch Louboutins to work every day.
Since I started my site 3 1/2 years ago I've had a few "pinch me" moments and this one definitely ranks high on the list. So honoured to be the next chosen for @LouLouMagazine's #366DaysOfLooks – Canada's fave style series, for the next 3 months. Starting today you can get all the details to my daily looks on louloumagazine.com ❤️ Photo by @jessbaumung Stylist: @talia_stylist MUA: @carolinelevinbeauty
But since starting her lifestyle blog So Sasha, which covers everything from birth control to better sleep, she’s able to broker deals while wearing Nike sneakers and neon leggings. “Thank god for the athleisure trend!” she says.
If you think you can't get in a good workout with just a medicine ball, think again. For those who have been asking me to share more of my workouts, check out my quick and dirty #DeathByMedicineBall circuit today on snapchat 👻: @sashaexeter #SSFitTips #366DaysOfLooks louloumagazine.com/sashaexeter 📷: @jessbaumung
Readers value So Sasha for the crisp images and Martha Stewart meets Shape magazine vibe, as well as her refreshing take on living with fibromyalgia (she has it). Just don’t call her a blogger. “There are so many terms that are used, and I’ve yet to find one that accurately depicts what I do. The closest is a brand storyteller,” she says.