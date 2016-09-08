Toronto’s Best Dressed: Bespoke-loving Bay Streeter Michael Levine
Toronto’s Best Dressed: Bespoke-loving Bay Streeter Michael Levine
Toronto’s Best Dressed: Bespoke-loving Bay Streeter Michael Levine
From the money shop to the suit shop and back again
Entering the financial industry in 2008 felt like a dicey proposition to Michael Levine: there was a surge of business-school graduates, and there was that pesky matter of a global recession. In order to distinguish himself from his peers, Levine wanted to invest in a sharp suit. And because he has an athletic build, and height, as he says, isn’t exactly in his favour, he knew it would need to be a custom suit. So began Levine’s close relationship with the tailors at Garrison Bespoke; he even took a year-long hiatus from investment advising in 2014 to work there as a menswear stylist.
https://www.instagram.com/p/14pRbug2CM/
Now, when clueless Bay Streeters praise Levine’s eggplant, light gold or three-piece chalk-striped suits, he marches them over to the shop himself.
“Guys don’t know how suits should fit unless they’ve had help,” he says, and he is happy to oblige.