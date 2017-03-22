House of the Week: $3.3 million for a newly renovated Casa Loma semi with an impressive master suite

House of the Week: $3.3 million for a newly renovated Casa Loma semi with an impressive master suite

Address: 252 Macpherson Avenue

Neighbourhood: Casa Loma

Agents: Barry Cohen and Justin Cohen, Re/Max Realtron Barry Cohen Homes Inc., Brokerage; and Christopher Invidiata and Shae Invidiata, Re/Max Aboutowne Realty Corp., Brokerage

Price: $3,280,000

Previously sold for: $1,389,000, in 2015

The place

A modern, but classic, red-brick semi in Casa Loma.

Here’s the living room, with its skylight:

The kitchen has marble countertops:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor. This one is set up as an office:

The other bedroom has a door to a private balcony:

The two bedrooms share this bathroom:

There’s a basement rec room with some built-in cabinetry:

There’s also a basement bedroom:

And here’s the backyard:

The history

The house was renovated down to the studs by the Mazenga Building Group in 2015 (they also had a hand in Crossfit YKV at Av and Dav, Los Colibris restaurant and the King West Bier Markt).

Big selling point

The master suite, which is just over 600 square feet, has a private balcony overlooking the backyard, a spacious ensuite bathroom (complete with automatic blackout roller blinds), a custom dressing room, built-in speakers and lofty 10-foot ceilings.

Here’s the sleeping area:

And the ensuite:

Possible deal breaker

Those sleek floor-to-ceiling glass windows in the dining room let in a lot of light—but also, neighbouring eyes. Though the bushes out front offer some coverage, shy diners will probably want to leave the automatic roller blinds in the down position while eating:

By the numbers

• $3,280,000

• $7,744.86 in taxes (2016)

• 4 bedrooms

• 4 bathrooms

• 2 car garage