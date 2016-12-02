Condo of the Week: $579,000 for a compact condo on Riverdale’s main drag

Address: 630 Queen Street East, Unit 604

Neighbourhood: South Riverdale

Agent: Erin Ashby and Brittany Poole, Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited, Brokerage

Price: $579,000

Previously sold for: $422,674, in 2013

The place

A two-bedroom condo with a balcony on the sixth floor of a Queen East mid-rise. It’s in the same building as the Dark Horse Espresso Bar, but the view is to the north, away from Queen Street.

Here’s the living and dining area:

A closer look at the living area:

The guest bedroom is set up as a den:

And here’s the balcony:

The history

A young couple—she’s in marketing and he does sales for BMW—bought this from the builder in 2013. Now, they’re moving on to a house.

Big selling point

If the city ever gets around to building long-discussed transit improvements, like SmartTrack and the downtown relief subway line, this area may win the transit lottery. Both of those projects are supposed to include stops nearby, which would make it easier to get downtown and could boost property values. In the meantime, a 501 streetcar stop and a DVP on-ramp are just around the corner.

Possible deal breaker

As in many new condos, the bedrooms here are small. That said, the master bedroom has big windows, high ceilings and a frosted glass sliding door that make it feel bigger:

By the numbers

• $579,000

• 815 square feet

• $587 in monthly maintenance fees

• 2 bedrooms

• 1 walk-in closet

• 1 bathroom

• 1 powder room

• 1 parking space

• 1 locker