Condos

Condo of the Week: $619,000 for a Leslieville loft that makes good use of plywood

By | Photography By Marcos Sobrevians |  

Address: 233 Carlaw Avenue, Unit 404
Neighbourhood: Leslieville
Agent: Sherry Vanstone, Right At Home Realty Inc.
Price: $619,000
Previously sold for: $386,000, in 2008

The place

A one-bedroom suite on the fourth floor of a converted garment factory. The den, bedroom and living room are one side; the bathroom, kitchen and dining area are on the other side. A wide balcony faces out over Carlaw and lets in plenty of light.

Plywood works surprisingly well as an accent wall:

Here’s the den:

The bedroom is cordoned off from the living space with some sliding doors:

And here’s the bathroom:

The history

This unit’s columns, concrete floors and 11-foot-high ceilings date back to its pre-conversion days. The selling agent is one of the owners.

Big selling point

It faces a low-rise industrial loft conversion on the other side of Carlaw, meaning it’s one of the few condos in this rapidly-densifying neighbourhood with a nice view that’s expected to stay that way:

Possible deal breaker

The city’s decision to locate a safe-injection site at the on the corner of Queen and Carlaw could scare away some potential buyers. Then again, the city’s proposal to locate a future subway stop at Queen and Pape could attract some.

By the numbers

• $619,000
• 800 square feet
• 100-square-foot balcony
• $488 in monthly maintenance fees
• 11-foot ceilings
• 1 bedroom
• 1 den
• 1 bathroom
• 1 parking space
• 1 locker

The Hunt

