Condo of the Week: $5.5 million for a customized penthouse with its own putting green
Address: 224 King Street West, Unit 4701
Neighbourhood: King West
Agent: Shelley Shapiro, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada Inc., Brokerage
Price: $5,475,000
The place
The top floor of Theatre Park, a condo tower with a swanky sixth-floor pool overlooking the action outside Roy Thomson Hall during TIFF.
The main living area is arranged around a two-sided gas fireplace:
The kitchen is continuous with the living area:
There’s plenty of room for a dining table:
The countertops are Calcatta marble:
There are four bedrooms, all with access to the terrace. Here’s one of them, with a view of the CN Tower:
Another bedroom:
This bedroom has been turned into a library:
And here’s the master bedroom:
The master bedroom’s walk-in closet:
And the master ensuite:
The history
City planners called the developer’s 2007 proposal to squeeze a 130-metre-tall skyscraper onto an 18-metre-wide lot “inappropriate” and “unsupportable” but—what do you know—the tower topped off seven years later. This penthouse was customized for a couple, who haven’t used it much.
Big selling point
The wraparound terrace is 2,000 square feet. (For a bit of context, consider that the patio at El Caballito’s next door is about 1,800.) It has a barbecue and a wet bar.
Also, a hot tub:
A huge retractable awning:
And even a putting green:
Possible deal breaker
Unlike some other luxury towers, this one doesn’t come with valet service. The unit does come with four parking spaces, though, two of which are accessed by a neat hydraulic lift.
By the numbers
• $5,475,000
• $1,935 in monthly maintenance fees
• 3,270 square feet
• 4 bathrooms
• 4 parking spaces
• 4 bedrooms
• 1 den
• 1 gas fireplace
• 1 putting green