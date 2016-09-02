Address: 224 King Street West, Unit 4701

Neighbourhood: King West

Agent: Shelley Shapiro, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada Inc., Brokerage

Price: $5,475,000

The place

The top floor of Theatre Park, a condo tower with a swanky sixth-floor pool overlooking the action outside Roy Thomson Hall during TIFF.

The main living area is arranged around a two-sided gas fireplace:

The kitchen is continuous with the living area:

There’s plenty of room for a dining table:

The countertops are Calcatta marble:

There are four bedrooms, all with access to the terrace. Here’s one of them, with a view of the CN Tower:

Another bedroom:

This bedroom has been turned into a library:

And here’s the master bedroom:

The master bedroom’s walk-in closet:

And the master ensuite:

The history

City planners called the developer’s 2007 proposal to squeeze a 130-metre-tall skyscraper onto an 18-metre-wide lot “inappropriate” and “unsupportable” but—what do you know—the tower topped off seven years later. This penthouse was customized for a couple, who haven’t used it much.

Big selling point

The wraparound terrace is 2,000 square feet. (For a bit of context, consider that the patio at El Caballito’s next door is about 1,800.) It has a barbecue and a wet bar.

Also, a hot tub:

A huge retractable awning:

And even a putting green:

Possible deal breaker

Unlike some other luxury towers, this one doesn’t come with valet service. The unit does come with four parking spaces, though, two of which are accessed by a neat hydraulic lift.

By the numbers

• $5,475,000

• $1,935 in monthly maintenance fees

• 3,270 square feet

• 4 bathrooms

• 4 parking spaces

• 4 bedrooms

• 1 den

• 1 gas fireplace

• 1 putting green