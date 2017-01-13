The top 10 burgers in Toronto, according to a brave hero who ate 366 burgers in 2016
On December 31, 2015, Reza Alibhai, a 30-year-old strategy manager from Toronto, made a twofold resolution: to join a gym so that he would be able to eat one burger a day, every day, in 2016. Only the second half of that resolution stuck. “I’ve yet to join a gym,” says Alibhai, “but I feel happy that I accomplished part of my New Year’s resolution—something I’ve never done before.” He documented his #burgeradaychallenge on Instagram and shared with his top 10 burgers with us.
Soho House’s Dirty Burger
10 “I was invited here and told that I had to try their Dirty Burger, a U.K.-based chain recipe. I’m pretty sure you have to ask for it, I don’t think it’s on the regular menu. It was the textbook definition of a good burger, and the bun was killer.” $7. 192 Adelaide St. W., 416-599-7646, sohohousetoronto.com
Good Fortune’s Fortune Burger
9 “I read about this spot on Instagram, so I decided to check it out. In my opinion, it’s the best bang-for-your-buck burger in Toronto. It’s just a basic burger done to perfection—but with the addition of house-made hickory sticks on top.” $8. 130 Eglinton Ave. E., 647-351-0130, goodfortunebar.com
Day 324, #Burger 324. Checking out @GoodFortuneBar, a spot I didn't know existed this side of the city. This is the #FortuneBurger and it tastes as good as it looks! #OneBurgerADayChallenge #Toronto #Burgers #BurgersTO #Foodie #Jughead #Cheeseburger #GoodFortuneBar #GoodFortune #NorthYork #BurgerPorn
Doomie Toronto’s Vegan Mac Daddy
8 “Yes, a vegan Bic Mac–like creation made my list of must-eat burgers. Not only did it taste like an actual beef burger, I think it was better than a real Big Mac. The sauce was on-point, and it was bigger and way more filling than the real thing.” $16. 1263 Queen St. W., no phone, doomiestoronto.com
Day 339, #Burger 339. Been bugging @alexwolch to hit up @DoomiesToronto with me so I could have a go at their #VeganBigMac. Made it here and the timing works out as it allows me to pay tribute to Jim Delligatti (the creator of the #BigMac). Without his innovation, I can't imagine what the burger scene would look like today! Anyways, brace yourself, I am going to say some things now! Not only is this the best veggie/vegan burger I have had (I've had 4 so far I think), I can confidently say that this Burger is better than an actual @McDonalds BigMac. Not only did the vegan patty taste more like meat than a McDonalds patty, but the burger seemed to be twice the size of a BigMac AND they got the #MacSauce spot on! I shit you not, I would eat the VeganBigMac over the real BigMac if they were presented to me side by side. #OneBurgerADayChallenge #Toronto #Burgers #BurgersTO #Foodie #Jughead #Cheeseburger #BurgerPorn #TOeats #TOfoodie #Parkdale #Doomies #DoomiesToronto #McDonalds #Vegan #VeganBurger #SrirachaFries #Sriracha #BigMacSauce
The Wickson Social’s Hand-Chopped Burger
7 “I’m a huge fan of this burger because of its hand-chopped patty. You can find the same one at the Wickson’s sister restaurant, the Oxley.” $19. 5 St. Joseph St., 647-748-1501, thewicksonsocial.com
Day 341, #Burger 341. @the_forge_fury pointed out the @wicksonsocialto to me the other day and noted that they do a hand chopped steak burger, just like The Oxley (Same owners). Since it is close to the office, decided to swing by for lunch and give #TheBurgerAndFries a go. Needles to say this was a phenomenal burg. #OneBurgerADayChallenge #Toronto #Burgers #BurgersTO #Foodie #Jughead #Cheeseburger #BurgerPorn #TOeats #TOfoodie #WicksonSocial #TheWicksonSocial #TheWickson #HandChoppedBurger
Antler’s Game Burger
6 “This was the third-last burger I ate. After eating so many, my expectations were pretty high but this one totally grabbed my attention. The mix of different meats—wild boar, bison, deer—was fantastic. It was like eating a steak with my hands.” $18. (Add foie gras for an extra $18.) 1454 Dundas St. W., 647-345-8300, antlerkitchenbar.com
Day 364, #Burger 364. With a few days left, and knowing my last two days will be repeat spots I wanted to get in one last unique location and from my few options I had left of my list, I decided to hit up @AntlerKitchenBar as their burg sounded good on paper. I also wanted to say I ate Bambi as I haven't eaten a #DeerBurger yet (though not pure deer patty). This is their #GameBurger -mixed patty of wild boar, bison, and deer topped with hot mustard, garlic aioli, smoked cheddar, lettuce, tomato and pickles. It felt like I was eating a steak barehanded, def makes my list for must eat Burger in the city. #OneBurgerADayChallenge #Burgers #Foodie #Jughead #Cheeseburger #BurgerPorn #Toronto #BurgersTO #TorontoEats #TorontoFoodie #AntlerBar #AntlerKitchenBar #AntlerToronto @thehunterchef @jodyagram #BisonBurger #BoarBurger
Richmond Station’s Station Burger
5 “The amazing milk bun is a really big part of this burger. Richmond Station tends to be very busy, but that bun—and an amazing beet chutney—made this burger worth the wait.” $21. 1 Richmond St. W., 647-748-1444, richmondstation.ca
Day 295. #Burger 295. @RichmondStation has been recommended to me by many people so it's about time I came and checked out their burger. This is the #StationBurger – lettuce, beet chutney, and aged cheddar on a milk bun with a side of rosemary fries and a dill pickle. This easily, without a doubt makes my top 5 burger in the city!!! #OneBurgerADayChallenge #Jughead #Foodie #BurgersTO #Burgers #Toronto #RichmondStation #StnBurger #FoodPorn #BurgerPorn
Union’s Union Burger
4 “Not only does this burger look gorgeous, but it tastes so good. It might have something to do with the double-smoked bacon on it. Plus, there was a bit of sweetness to it, which I really liked.” $19. 72 Ossington Ave., 416-850-0093, union72.ca
Day 253, #Burger 253. Ventured back to Ossington to strike @union_restaurant off the list. They were extremely kind and served up the #UnionBurger which is typically only a lunch item. The fresh ground beef was on another level, and the gruyère, union smoked bacon and spicy aioli was the perfect touch to top off the Burger. This is a contender for sure and I'm going to have to go back to get a feel if it can be my new number 1. #OneBurgerADayChallenge #Jughead #Burgers #BurgersTO #Foodie #Toronto #UnionRestaurant #Ossington #CheeseBurger #TIFF #FoodPorn #BurgerPorn #Union72
The Carbon Bar’s Brisket Cheeseburger
3 “The quality of the meat in this burger was just outstanding, but it was the slice of brisket that landed it on my list of the city’s must-eat burgers.” $22. 99 Queen St. E., 416-947-7000, thecarbonbar.ca
Day 307, #Burger 307. Never been to @TheCarbonBar and when I saw that the Burger was a brisket burger I panicked as the rules state the Burger has to be in patty form. To my relief, it is a beef patty topped with brisket. This is the #TCBburger AkA the #BrisketCheeseburger – smoked brisket, American cheese charred, pickled chili peppes, dill pickle, and burnt onion mayo. I was blown away by this one as it was full of flavours and the meat was just quality, cooked to a perfect medium rare. Highly recommend checking out the burg here #OneBurgerADayChallenge #Toronto #Burgers #BurgersTO #Foodie #Jughead #Cheeseburger #BrisketBurger #TCB #TheCarbonBar #CarbonBar
Rasa’s Ground Steak and Beef Cheek Burger
2 “When I had Rasa’s burger, I felt it could be a top contender and maybe even take down my number one burger. The bean sprout kimchi and the gochujang sauce were atypical toppings that added a different kind of flavour.” $17. 196 Robert St., 647-350-8221, rasabar.ca
Day 313, #Burger 313. Today I went to #Rasa. Not sure why it took me over three hundred days to make my way here. Those of you who have followed my adventure eating burgs daily know what my top burger in the city is. Some of you have followed very closely and know I don't say this often, may have blurted it out once or twice before. This one right here, is a top contender, no joke! This here is the #RasaBurger – a mix of ground steak n beef cheek, provolone, gochujang sauce, and beansprout kimchi. Must eat Burger in #Toronto! #OneBurgerADayChallenge #Burgers #BurgersTO #Foodie #Jughead #Cheeseburger #RasaBar @fooddudes
Museum Tavern’s Prime Beef Double Cheeseburger
1 “I decided to crown this burger the best in Toronto a long time ago—I’ve been back a few times to confirm my ranking and it still holds up. It melts in your mouth and it has a great bun. It’s almost like a gourmet Big Mac. I literally fell in love with this burger after my first bite.” $19. 208 Bloor St. W, 416-920-0110, museumtavern.ca
Day 229, #Burger 229. @jessicagorz wanted to get a burger so I had to take her to my #1 spot in the city, @MuseumTavern. Both got the #CDNPrimeDoubleCheeseburger and pretty sure we both can't stop thinking about it!!! #OneBurgerADayChallenge #Jughead #Foodie #Toronto #MuseumTavern #RoM #Burgers #BurgersTO #Cheeseburger #DoubleCheeseBurger