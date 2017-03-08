Nobu is coming to Toronto, eventually

Superb sashimi platter prepared by @weavermatt82 Head Chef at Aburiya Raku West Hollywood. A post shared by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa (@therealnobu) on Sep 5, 2016 at 6:42pm PDT

Last summer, the city was poised to get its first Morimoto restaurant—so much for that. And Mario Batali and crew have been dangling Eataly in front of our foodie faces for years now. So we can only hope that the latest big-name chain promising to open a Hogtown location follows through with it. According to a press release, Nobu is opening first Canadian outlet in Toronto as part of a massive Nobu-branded restaurant-hotel-residence complex.

Plans for the Mercer Street development call for two 49-storey towers that will house a hotel, 700 residential suites and the award-winning Japanese-Peruvian restaurant headed by chef Nobu Masuhisa. Construction is slated to begin in 2018, so choose a Saturday night five or six years from now, and make plans for a special sushi dinner.