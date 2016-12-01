Great Gift Idea: Toronto Life’s Discovery Pack

Toronto Life believes that good things come in small batches—and that small batch often means big flavour. That’s why we teamed up with kwäf to create the Toronto Life Discovery Pack, a box crammed with artisanal, locally made potent potables (and some chocolate, just because). Also included: tasting cards and a one-year subscription to Toronto Life magazine. Already a subscriber? Then we’ll extend your subscription by a year. It’s the perfect present for the food and drink lover in your life, or a delicious way to treat yourself. The $85+HST box (that includes shipping and handling) is crammed with gourmet goods, including:

Oast House Brewers’ Saison

A large-format bottle of fruity and peppery farmhouse ale from the Niagara-on-the-Lake brewery.

Creekside Estate Winery’s 2012 Undercurrent Cabernet Shiraz

This exclusive, small-batch cab-shiraz blend showcases the power of Niagara’s 2012 vintage.

Pilot Coffee Roaster’s Heritage Blend Coffee Beans

An espresso blend with notes of dark fruit and Swiss chocolate, from the Toronto-based roasters.

Soul Chocolates

Three fair-trade and hand-made mini bars from a Toronto chocolatier.

Quantities are limited, so buy your Toronto Life Discovery Pack today. Order online at kwaf.ca/TLife.