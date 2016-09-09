Toronto Life Events

Toronto Life kicks off TIFF 2016 with its annual Best Dressed event

On September 8, Toronto Life celebrated the release of the sixth annual fall Stylebook and its yearly list of best-dressed people in the city. The exclusive, invite-only event was held at Momofuku and showcased the best in red-carpet style on the opening night of TIFF.

The celebration brought out luminaries such as model Stacey McKenzie, pop star Kiesza, Chloe Wilde, Dwight Drummond, Erica Wark, musician Febe Dobson, actor Jonathan Keltz, designer Kimberley Newport-Mimran, Joe Mimran, actor Lyriq Bent, Pooja Handa, model Stacey McKenzie, Tracy Moore, Tyrone Edwards, Ken Hunt and Tony and Lina Gagliano.

Toronto Life Best Dressed Event. Toronto, ON, Canada. Sep 8, 2016. (Image: Ryan Emberley)

The guests of honour—Toronto Life’s Best Dressed of 2016—arrived in style. These included rapper Jazz Cartier, Dream VP Krystal Koo, Stella Alexandru, ET Canada reporter and morning DJ Roz Weston, emergency-care doctor Parambir Keila, marketing maven Brian A. Richards, Kardinal Offishall, ET Canada producer Cat Williams, Jeffrey and Lucia Remedios, fashion model Judith Maria Bradley and eTalk host Liz Trinnear, among others.

The stylish crowd indulged in an exclusive menu from Momofuku including ramen, mouth-watering pork buns and friend chicken from Noodle Bar; beef brisket, bo ssam, and market vegetables from Daisho; and passed canapes from Shoto. Guests sipped on wine from Apothic, bespoke cocktails from Gosling’s and beer provided by Stella Artois.

Highlights of the evening included Estee Lauder’s custom photo booth station, where guests could commemorate the evening.

Toronto Life Best Dressed Event. Toronto, ON, Canada. Sep 8, 2016. (Image: Ryan Emberley)

John Varvatos sampled their new fragrance and guests had a chance to speak with dermatologist Dr. Sam Hanna at the Thermage by Valeant booth. On the patio, Gosling’s mixed special Dark ‘n Stormy® cocktails while guests enjoyed the downtown view.

The three-storey Momofuku building was elegantly decked out with cheeky Best Dressed decals and Toronto Life‘s striking Stylebook cover. The evening ended with Milk Bar’s signature soft serve as a sweet treat and special gift bags including gorgeous UNIQLO shawls from their newest collection.

Check out #TLBESTDRESSED on Twitter and Instagram.

See all of the event photos from Ryan Emberley Photography:

www.smugmug.com/gallery/n-nQjTf9/ 

TLBestDressed16-201TLBestDressed16-174TLBestDressed16-169 TLBestDressed16-166 TLBestDressed16-036TLBestDressed16-035TLBestDressed16-040 TLBestDressed16-039 TLBestDressed16-041TLBestDressed16-178TLBestDressed16-095Toronto Life Best Dressed Event. Toronto, ON, Canada. Sep 8, 2016. (Image: Ryan Emberley)TLBestDressed16-120 Toronto Life Best Dressed 2016. September 8, 2016. Concord, Canada. (photo: Vito Amati/Ryan Emberley Photography) Julie Hamulecki, Erica Wark Natasha Koifman Kirk Pickersgill Bernadette Morra

Toronto Life Best Dressed Event. Toronto, ON, Canada. Sep 8, 2016. (Image: Ryan Emberley) Toronto Life Best Dressed Event. Toronto, ON, Canada. Sep 8, 2016. (Image: Ryan Emberley)
 

Liz Trinnear

Thank you to our event partners:

Topics: Best Dressed 2016