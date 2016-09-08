Toronto’s Best Dressed 2016: Our annual list of the city’s most stylish people

Our sixth annual Stylebook Best Dressed list features a Blue Jay, a doctor and a celebrity chef

Jazz Cartier

It’s been six years since we launched the Stylebook Best Dressed list. Over that time, we’ve featured more than 100 fashionable men, women and kids, never repeating an honouree. The toughest thing about this job—an annual adventure for the Toronto Life editorial team—is to narrow down the candidates to a final cut of 25. This year’s portfolio includes a natty Blue Jay, a colourful arts patron, an adventurous doctor, a one-of-a-kind music legend and Jazz Cartier, the self-described “Kensington Market rug rat” whose upscale streetwear, fiery stage presence and powerful rhymes have made him a compelling newcomer to Toronto’s hip-hop scene. Together, they prove that this city has more than just style—it has a top-tier roster of formidably fashionable all-stars.