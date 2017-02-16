How Twitter reacted to Vinyl Café host Stuart McLean’s death

By and large, Canadians had a private relationship with Stuart McLean: he was our companion on long solo drives, the soundtrack to Sunday afternoons at home. But yesterday, when McLean died after more than year battling melanoma, the country held a very public love-in for the iconic storyteller. On social media, fans recalled his warm humour and catalogued their favourite stories from two decades of The Vinyl Café, his long-running CBC show that combined music and stories. He described nostalgic vignettes about a fictional Toronto family running a used-record store (and, of course, cooking Christmas turkeys). On his seemingly never-ending cross-country tours, he stopped in more cities and towns that the average Canadian could name, and he was adored from Victoria to St. John’s. Here, a small sampling of the people who bid him farewell.

The PM expressed his condolences:

On the Vinyl Cafe and in communities across the country, Stuart McLean told uniquely Canadian stories. We’ll miss his humour and humanity. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 16, 2017

As did other politicians:

Stuart McLean, Canada's great storyteller, someone I was proud to call a friend, has left us. Our love to his family and a nation of fans. — Tom Mulcair (@ThomasMulcair) February 15, 2017

[1/2] So many great memories. We loved listening to Stuart McLean, especially at Christmas. Dave Cooks the Turkey was my absolute favourite. — Rona Ambrose (@RonaAmbrose) February 15, 2017

Sad to hear of the passing of iconic @cbcradio host Stuart McLean. He will be missed by his devoted listeners. — John Tory (@JohnTory) February 15, 2017

Then, there were the tributes from the generation of radio hosts that McLean inspired:

Stuart McLean, Peter Gzowski & the "sleeping cricket." Radio magic. RIP to a legendary storyteller & lovely man. https://t.co/azSmNEicNW — Matt Galloway (@mattgallowaycbc) February 15, 2017

stuart mclean: a canadian voice that made this big country feel like a small town. humour & empathy- without cynicism. such a loss. #cbc — Raina Douris (@RahRahRaina) February 16, 2017

Goodbye and RIP Stuart McLean. Thank you for the mentorship, the stories, the laughs, and the genuine tears, every time. #vinylcafe pic.twitter.com/nelGEvDJZn — Grant Lawrence (@GrantLawrence) February 15, 2017

So sad to hear that Stuart McLean has passed. One of the finest storytellers and broadcasters this country ever produced, and a great person — Tom Power (@tompowercbc) February 15, 2017

And from musicians who had played (or been played) on The Vinyl Café:

Sad to hear that Stuart McLean has passed away. It was an honour to play on The Vinyl Cafe. A gentleman, and a fantastic writer & performer. — Joel Plaskett (@joelplaskett) February 16, 2017

So sad to hear of Stuart McLean's passing. Vinyl Cafe played one of my songs once & when I heard HIS voice say my name I nearly passed out. — Donovan Woods (@DonovanWoods) February 15, 2017

One Globe and Mail journalist shared a personal story. When he was rejected from Ryerson University, a call with McLean encouraged him to try again:

A personal story about why I am super sad about Stuart McLean's death: I would not be a journalist or married to my wife if not for him. 1/ — Shane Dingman 👌 (@shanedingman) February 16, 2017

This cartoon pretty much nails it:

And more than a few people reflected on that most Canadian of moments—staying in a parked car to hear the end of one of McLean’s stories:

@cbcradioq 1st time I heard Vinyl Cafe was driving to work in a snowstorm; sat in parking lot freezing until the show ended #StuartMcLean — Stephanie (@anatomyofawave) February 16, 2017

Who hasn't sat far longer than planned in their parked cars listening to Stuart McLean finish weaving a tale. #vinylcafe #canada — Dawn Walton (@CTVdawnwalton) February 16, 2017