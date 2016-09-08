Spotted: Pamela Anderson poses for selfies, James Franco rocks some bold facial hair, Chris Pratt touches down in T.O.
We’re less than 24 hours into TIFF, but the celebrity stalking is already in high gear. Here, a smattering of stars and what they were up to during the fest’s opening bashes.
At the AMBI Gala, James Franco and his handlebar-in-training posed with Ali Daher of Hollywood Treatment with the slightest hint of a smile:
To quote AMBI MC Martin Short’s best line, “It’s better to have loved a short than to never have loved a tall”
Mike Tyson and Danny Glover had just enough time for a blurry snap with Pascal Vicedomini, the industry legend who founded numerous international film fests in the States:
Socialite Sylvia Mantella and model Coco Rocha both brought high-drama looks:
Oh this? Just our casual day look, you know… With #sylviamantella at #AmbiGala tonight. pic.twitter.com/MWj6ur22cJ
— Coco Rocha (@cocorocha) September 7, 2016
Rocha also partook in some Snapchat shenanigans with ET’s Cheryl Hickey:
Then this happened 😂 @cocorocha @veronicachu #AmbiGala @ETCanada pic.twitter.com/XqshOWxTDd
— Cheryl Hickey (@CherylHickeyETC) September 8, 2016
Pamela Anderson showed some national pride with Air Canada ambassador Jamie Fox:
Actual line folks from @pamfoundation Pamela Anderson "OMG I fly @AirCanada all the time" @AirCanada loves you Pam! pic.twitter.com/3Wim9lSKvG
— Jamie Fox (@ACJamieFox) September 8, 2016
Anderson and local singer Simone Denny commemorated being table-mates with a selfie:
Denny also snapped a shot with designer Farley Chatto, singer Thelma Houston and lawyer Sabrina Fiorellino:
Kardinal Offishall made time for fans (and some strange faces) at the TIFF soirée:
Actress Carrie Lazar showed off some vintage Oscar de la Renta and YSL:
So proud tonight! I met the most incredible people at TIFF's Soiree. Proceeds from #tiffsoiree tonight allow TIFF to continue its #charitable year-round activities. Without this support, outreach to important but over-looked parts of the community would not be possible. #themagificient7 #sony #setlife #actress #redcarpet #charity #outreachprogram #lovemyjob #michaelfassbender #canada #toronto wearing #Gucci bag, vintage #oscardelarenta #saintyveslaurent #ladygabriela
A fan ran into Aussie actress Teresa Palmer on the street:
And Magnificent Seven man Chris Pratt touched down at Pearson: