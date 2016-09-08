We’re less than 24 hours into TIFF, but the celebrity stalking is already in high gear. Here, a smattering of stars and what they were up to during the fest’s opening bashes.

At the AMBI Gala, James Franco and his handlebar-in-training posed with Ali Daher of Hollywood Treatment with the slightest hint of a smile:

Good to see the boss @jamesfrancotv 😉 #tiff A photo posted by Ali Daher (@aliiscoollike) on Sep 7, 2016 at 11:20pm PDT

To quote AMBI MC Martin Short’s best line, “It’s better to have loved a short than to never have loved a tall”

MC Martin Short killed it tonight at our @ambigala ✨ #ambigala #ambigroup #martinshort #tiff16 #event #toronto A video posted by AIC STUDIOS / AMBI CANADA (@aicstudios) on Sep 7, 2016 at 9:52pm PDT

Mike Tyson and Danny Glover had just enough time for a blurry snap with Pascal Vicedomini, the industry legend who founded numerous international film fests in the States:

Socialite Sylvia Mantella and model Coco Rocha both brought high-drama looks:

Rocha also partook in some Snapchat shenanigans with ET’s Cheryl Hickey:

Pamela Anderson showed some national pride with Air Canada ambassador Jamie Fox:

Actual line folks from @pamfoundation Pamela Anderson "OMG I fly @AirCanada all the time" @AirCanada loves you Pam! pic.twitter.com/3Wim9lSKvG — Jamie Fox (@ACJamieFox) September 8, 2016

Anderson and local singer Simone Denny commemorated being table-mates with a selfie:

My beautiful tablemate tonite #pamelaanderson 🇨🇦 #simonedenny @ambigroup A photo posted by Simone Denny 🇨🇦🎤 (@simonedennymusic) on Sep 7, 2016 at 10:10pm PDT

Denny also snapped a shot with designer Farley Chatto, singer Thelma Houston and lawyer Sabrina Fiorellino:

Good times with beautiful people w/ my darling friend @farleychatto #ThelmaHouston & #SabrinaFiorellino #ambigala2016 #ambigalatoronto #simonedenny @ambigala A photo posted by Simone Denny 🇨🇦🎤 (@simonedennymusic) on Sep 8, 2016 at 7:21am PDT

Kardinal Offishall made time for fans (and some strange faces) at the TIFF soirée:

@kardinalo and I at the #tiffsoiree #tiff #tiff2016 #tiff16 #lightitup A photo posted by Darryl Pezzack' (@movieman1990) on Sep 7, 2016 at 9:20pm PDT

Actress Carrie Lazar showed off some vintage Oscar de la Renta and YSL:

A fan ran into Aussie actress Teresa Palmer on the street:

Met one of my fave ladies today. She is such a sweetheart, so down to earth. Love love love. #teresapalmer #warmbodies #iamnumberfour #lightsout A photo posted by becca. (@kenzis) on Sep 8, 2016 at 9:11am PDT

And Magnificent Seven man Chris Pratt touched down at Pearson: