Sean Penn and Nelly Furtado team up to raise funds for Haiti at glitzy Artists for Peace and Justice dinner

Stars and non-stars alike gathered at Casa Loma last night to raise money for Artists for Peace and Justice, a charity founded by Paul Haggis to benefit Haiti. In keeping with the event’s “Festival Fair” theme, guests were invited top play ring toss and enjoy circus performers as they mingled and sipped their cocktails.

The Stars

On Casa Loma’s terrace, Jeremy Renner and Paul Haggis enjoyed a beautiful view of the city:

George Stroumboulopoulos, a member of the organization’s Canadian board of directors, was the evening’s host. He posed on the red carpet with Haggis and NKPR founder Natasha Koifman:

Singer Maxwell arrived in a pair of cool shades:

Sean Penn was this year’s recipient of the Peace and Justice Award:

The Scene

Keeping with the circus theme, dinner was held in a tent, decorated with chandeliers. Haitian musician Paul Beaubrun performed as guests entered, and Catherine Keener made her way to the front of the stage to enjoy the music. During a dinner of grilled halloumi salad and beef short rib, an auction to benefit Artists for Peace and Justice was held. Guests bid on prizes like tickets to TIFF premieres and walk-on roles in movies. Haggis worked the room, encouraging people to up their bids. Halfway through the auction Nelly Furtado came onstage to add an item up for bid: a private acoustic set, which went for $70,000.

The Gossip

During Penn was this year’s recipient of the Peace and Justice Award. During his speech he encouraged every table to give an extra $1,000. Yannick Bisson of CBC’s Murdoch Mysteries rose to the occasion, pledging $50,000 a year for the next five years.

Topics: tiff 2016

