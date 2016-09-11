Movies and TV

Paul Haggis and Parker Posey previewed Yorkville’s newest steakhouse

Yorkville’s branch of the STK steakhouse chain won’t be open to the public until late September, but that didn’t stop TIFF from having first dibs on the 8,800-square-foot space. Last night, the Creative Coalition pulled in about 130 stars (and their friends) for its annual invitation-only awards benefit. Here’s a look at what happened on the red carpet, and at the three-course dinner and awards ceremony that followed.

The Stars

Director Paul Haggis wore a casual-chic ensemble with a skinny tie, while Parker Posey showed up in a playful sequin and silk top, paired with harem-style pants:

Actress Maria Bello in a crisp red suit, with Haggis:

Uzo Aduba in a fierce and feminine cocktail dress:

Actor and rapper Nick Cannon went with a turban:

Jennifer Connelly showed up fashionably late in a colour-blocked dress and black boots:

The Scene

After the red carpet, guests were led to a “supper suite” on the second floor, where Grey Goose’s custom cocktails were at the ready. In the intimate dining area, everyone feasted on a shaved Brussels sprout salad, dry-aged strip steak and flourless Valrhona chocolate cake. Each dish was paired with a drink.

The Gossip

Christopher Guest—director of the new mockumentary Mascots—presented the first award to Parker Posey. Later, Jonathan Demme won an award and used his acceptance speech to get the whole room to chant “love trumps hate” and “black lives matter.”

Ewan McGregor, missing in action during the red carpet, showed up to present an award in a T-shirt:

