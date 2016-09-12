Spotted: Christian Bale keeping his promises, Taraji P. Henson eating cake, and Nick Kroll being droll about Wayne Gretzky’s eatery
Sunday proved a good day for our national pride as different celebrities showed love for the Jays, Wayne Gretzky and even Shania Twain. Here’s almost everything the celebs were up to at TIFF yesterday.
The Magnificent Seven’s Carrie Lazar officially became the first visiting star to pay tribute to both the Jays and the CN Tower:
Elisabeth Moss expressed some gratitude for her team…
…while country powerhouse Tori Kelly savoured a moment with hers.
Mr. Robot star Rami Malek surfaced at the Bloor Cinema:
Gabrielle Union was feeling herself at the Fairmont Royal York with a hairdo that’s “like the Eiffel Tower… but in Toronto”
Christian Bale made a promise in passing…
…and kept it!
The Shangri-La was blessed by not one, not two, but three goddesses as Reese Witherspoon, Lupita Nyong’o and Michelle Williams gathered for a Tiffany & Co. event:
Taraji P. Henson got to have her birthday cake, and presumably eat it, too:
Sean Penn explored Casa Loma while attending the Artists for Peace and Justice Gala…
…where Jeremy Renner hung out with at least one half of Dsquared2:
Amy Adams dropped by Brassaii…
…while Pharrell Williams did some exploring at Design Republic, near Bathurst and Queen
Comedian Nick Kroll found beauty in Wayne Gretzky’s brand:
I also can't wait for ppl to go to Wayne Gretzky's restaurant. It's so beautiful. pic.twitter.com/RG7FYtAk9j
— nick kroll (@nickkroll) September 12, 2016
American Honey’s Riley Keough honoured Shania Twain with some smooth moves:
FYI Riley Keough is line dancing to Shania Twain at @vulture's AMERICAN HONEY party rn
— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) September 12, 2016
Reese Witherspoon put a romantic spin on TIFF for her plus one, husband Jim Toth: