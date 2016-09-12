Sunday proved a good day for our national pride as different celebrities showed love for the Jays, Wayne Gretzky and even Shania Twain. Here’s almost everything the celebs were up to at TIFF yesterday.

The Magnificent Seven’s Carrie Lazar officially became the first visiting star to pay tribute to both the Jays and the CN Tower:

Elisabeth Moss expressed some gratitude for her team…

It takes a village. #thebleeder @tiff @karlawelchstylist @tommy_buckett @saraplanco @makeupqueennyc @dianefrancescaa A photo posted by Elisabeth Moss (@elisabethmossofficial) on Sep 10, 2016 at 4:04pm PDT

…while country powerhouse Tori Kelly savoured a moment with hers.

Here we go!!! #tiff2016 @torikelly #sing A photo posted by Nikki Providence (@nikkiprovidence) on Sep 11, 2016 at 11:52am PDT

Mr. Robot star Rami Malek surfaced at the Bloor Cinema:

Finally got to see this adorable and talented guy in person after months of obsessing over #mrrobot. Also…I felt his bicep 👌🏾#ramimalek #tiff2016 A photo posted by Tavleen Purewal (@tavleenpurewal) on Sep 11, 2016 at 9:40pm PDT



Gabrielle Union was feeling herself at the Fairmont Royal York with a hairdo that’s “like the Eiffel Tower… but in Toronto”

Before @thebirthofanation TIFF panel, a little kiking with @gabunion #BirthofaNation #TIFF16 A video posted by corimurray (@corimurray) on Sep 11, 2016 at 8:46am PDT

Christian Bale made a promise in passing…

…and kept it!

The Shangri-La was blessed by not one, not two, but three goddesses as Reese Witherspoon, Lupita Nyong’o and Michelle Williams gathered for a Tiffany & Co. event:

@lupitanyongo @reesewitherspoon + #MichelleWilliams @tiffanyandco #legendarystyle 💎 #TIFF2016 A video posted by Rebecca Sides Capellan (@rscapellan) on Sep 11, 2016 at 7:24pm PDT

Taraji P. Henson got to have her birthday cake, and presumably eat it, too:

Surprise! 🎂 #TarajiPHenson is at #TIFF with the rest of the #HiddenFigures cast and it also happens to be her birthday! Send her some love! 💙 A photo posted by People Magazine (@people) on Sep 11, 2016 at 1:53pm PDT

Sean Penn explored Casa Loma while attending the Artists for Peace and Justice Gala…

…where Jeremy Renner hung out with at least one half of Dsquared2:

#apj #tiff #tiff2016 @jeremy_renner with @dsquared2 at #gala #charity #toronto A photo posted by Real Style Network (@realstylenetwork) on Sep 11, 2016 at 4:01pm PDT

Amy Adams dropped by Brassaii…

The lovely and talented Amy Adams stopped by @brassaii today. #tiff #hollywoodreporter #stargazing #celebrity #Toronto #nocturnalanimals A photo posted by Brassaii Restaurant & Lounge (@brassaii) on Sep 11, 2016 at 1:16pm PDT

…while Pharrell Williams did some exploring at Design Republic, near Bathurst and Queen

#pharell in the #six #tiff just saw him across the street and shorty caught a good pic of him 📍 A photo posted by El Patrón (@international_joe) on Sep 11, 2016 at 12:51pm PDT

Comedian Nick Kroll found beauty in Wayne Gretzky’s brand:

I also can't wait for ppl to go to Wayne Gretzky's restaurant. It's so beautiful. pic.twitter.com/RG7FYtAk9j — nick kroll (@nickkroll) September 12, 2016

American Honey’s Riley Keough honoured Shania Twain with some smooth moves:

FYI Riley Keough is line dancing to Shania Twain at @vulture's AMERICAN HONEY party rn — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) September 12, 2016

Reese Witherspoon put a romantic spin on TIFF for her plus one, husband Jim Toth: