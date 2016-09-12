Movies and TV

Sunday proved a good day for our national pride as different celebrities showed love for the Jays, Wayne Gretzky and even Shania Twain. Here’s almost everything the celebs were up to at TIFF yesterday.

The Magnificent Seven’s Carrie Lazar officially became the first visiting star to pay tribute to both the Jays and the CN Tower:

Elisabeth Moss expressed some gratitude for her team…

It takes a village. #thebleeder @tiff @karlawelchstylist @tommy_buckett @saraplanco @makeupqueennyc @dianefrancescaa

A photo posted by Elisabeth Moss (@elisabethmossofficial) on

…while country powerhouse Tori Kelly savoured a moment with hers.

Here we go!!! #tiff2016 @torikelly #sing

A photo posted by Nikki Providence (@nikkiprovidence) on

Mr. Robot star Rami Malek surfaced at the Bloor Cinema:


Gabrielle Union was feeling herself at the Fairmont Royal York with a hairdo that’s “like the Eiffel Tower… but in Toronto”

Before @thebirthofanation TIFF panel, a little kiking with @gabunion #BirthofaNation #TIFF16

A video posted by corimurray (@corimurray) on

Christian Bale made a promise in passing…

…and kept it!

The Shangri-La was blessed by not one, not two, but three goddesses as Reese Witherspoon, Lupita Nyong’o and Michelle Williams gathered for a Tiffany & Co. event:

@lupitanyongo @reesewitherspoon + #MichelleWilliams @tiffanyandco #legendarystyle 💎 #TIFF2016

A video posted by Rebecca Sides Capellan (@rscapellan) on

Taraji P. Henson got to have her birthday cake, and presumably eat it, too:

Sean Penn explored Casa Loma while attending the Artists for Peace and Justice Gala…

…where Jeremy Renner hung out with at least one half of Dsquared2:

#apj #tiff #tiff2016 @jeremy_renner with @dsquared2 at #gala #charity #toronto

A photo posted by Real Style Network (@realstylenetwork) on

Amy Adams dropped by Brassaii…

The lovely and talented Amy Adams stopped by @brassaii today. #tiff #hollywoodreporter #stargazing #celebrity #Toronto #nocturnalanimals

A photo posted by Brassaii Restaurant & Lounge (@brassaii) on

…while Pharrell Williams did some exploring at Design Republic, near Bathurst and Queen

#pharell in the #six #tiff just saw him across the street and shorty caught a good pic of him 📍

A photo posted by El Patrón (@international_joe) on

Comedian Nick Kroll found beauty in Wayne Gretzky’s brand:

American Honey’s Riley Keough honoured Shania Twain with some smooth moves:

Reese Witherspoon put a romantic spin on TIFF for her plus one, husband Jim Toth:

Smitten!!! ❤️ #TIFF #DateNight 🇨🇦

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

