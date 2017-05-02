The Weeknd and Selena Gomez made their PDA-filled red-carpet debut at the Met Gala last night
Last night, The Weeknd and Selena Gomez attended the Met Gala together and, frankly, we were relieved. After dumpster-side makeout sessions, afternoons at the aquarium and a visit to the Shrine of Abel (a.k.a. Yonge-Dundas Square), we were beginning to worry the Starboy’s date game was, well, kinda lame. But the Met’s annual fundraiser put our minds at ease—after all, what says class if not…whatever this is? Here, a recap of Abelena’s red-carpet debut, awkward kisses and all.
Selena shared an annoyingly perfect pic of the two of them arriving:
She wore an elegant blush dress by Coach:
Tesfaye wore a sharp Valentino suit and bowtie:
Here they are walking into the venue:
A little bit of red-carpet PDA:
Getting a bit handsy now:
“Open up”:
Now, please marvel at this supercut of failed kisses:
A snap with Nicki Minaj (featuring a little Weeknd hover hand):
The couple sat with Carpool Karaoke mogul James Corden and Katy Perry (in the Princess Amidala veil):
As well as Salma Hayek and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian:
They might have bumped into Kylie Jenner, too, who’s lurking in the back of this shot:
But they probably steered clear of Tesfaye’s ex, Bella Hadid, who showed up in a sheer one-piece:
The fan artists didn’t waste any time:
