Society

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez made their PDA-filled red-carpet debut at the Met Gala last night

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez made their PDA-filled red-carpet debut at the Met Gala last night

By |  

By |  

Photograph from Instagram

Last night, The Weeknd and Selena Gomez attended the Met Gala together and, frankly, we were relieved. After dumpster-side makeout sessions, afternoons at the aquarium and a visit to the Shrine of Abel (a.k.a. Yonge-Dundas Square), we were beginning to worry the Starboy’s date game was, well, kinda lame. But the Met’s annual fundraiser put our minds at ease—after all, what says class if not…whatever this is? Here, a recap of Abelena’s red-carpet debut, awkward kisses and all.

Selena shared an annoyingly perfect pic of the two of them arriving:

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

She wore an elegant blush dress by Coach:

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Tesfaye wore a sharp Valentino suit and bowtie:

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on

Here they are walking into the venue:

A little bit of red-carpet PDA:

Getting a bit handsy now:

I WAS SHOOK

A post shared by Savage 🍒 (@rauhlslut) on

“Open up”:

Now, please marvel at this supercut of failed kisses:

#abelena 💜♨♨♨💜👄👩👧💘👀💏💏💏

A post shared by selenamylittle (@selenamylittlex) on

A snap with Nicki Minaj (featuring a little Weeknd hover hand):

The couple sat with Carpool Karaoke mogul James Corden and Katy Perry (in the Princess Amidala veil):

As well as Salma Hayek and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian:

They might have bumped into Kylie Jenner, too, who’s lurking in the back of this shot:

But they probably steered clear of Tesfaye’s ex, Bella Hadid, who showed up in a sheer one-piece:

@alexanderwangny giving it❤️thank you for being my super date ❤️👑💋

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

The fan artists didn’t waste any time:

 

Topics: Abelena Instagram Roundup Selena Gomez Sleeknd The Weeknd

More Abelena

Society

The Weeknd rented out a VIP theatre on his date with Selena Gomez in Toronto

Society

A blow-by-blow breakdown of The Weeknd’s war with Justin Bieber

Society

Is The Weeknd’s new romance with Selena Gomez the real deal or shameless self-promotion?