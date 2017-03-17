Society

The Weeknd rented out a VIP theatre on his date with Selena Gomez in Toronto

Yesterday, The Weeknd showed his new flame Selena Gomez around Toronto, and we suddenly found ourselves hoping she’s never heard that verse about what he likes to do when he’s back in his hometownEtalk reports that The Sleeknd grabbed lunch at the Thompson Diner and, later in the evening, caught a showing of Jordan Peele’s horror satire Get Out in a VIP theatre that Tesfaye rented out (to the tune of $1,500, apparently). Here, a quick recap of the couple’s day about town.

The Weeknd sported an OVO Canada Goose parka on their stroll around the city. Good hometown boy:

Then he made a wardrobe change. Take a good look at that jacket:

It’s the same one that showed up in Gomez’s Instagram story from yesterday afternoon:
Then Tesfaye took Gomez to Yonge-Dundas Square. “Here’s where I keep my billboards, bae”:

Twitter was predictably obsessed. For some, it solidified The Sleeknd:

For others, it was just more fodder:

A few astute tweeters had heard this one before, though:

 

