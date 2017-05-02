People will use High Park’s cherry blossoms as a photo backdrop for just about anything
Over the past couple of weeks, High Park’s cherry blossoms have been the inspiration for several thousand sakura selfies. But a quick scroll through Instagram reveals that people also dig using the pretty pink flowers as a backdrop for a variety of their possessions—from actual dogs to hot dogs.
Babies
Anne Geddes would approve:
Dogs
This dog totally gets it:
This one, not so much:
Food
A different kind of dog:
Some soft-serve ice cream:
A box of Smarties:
It's cherry blossom season! 🌸 This is what I was eating one morning at the park – one of my favourite childhood snacks ☺️ Anyone else have a chance to visits the blossoms this year? #sakura #cherryblossoms #chocolate #snack #smarties #instagram #picoftheday #illgrammer #letseat #memories #springvibes #goodvibes #warm #highpark #tdot #the6ix #toronto #food52 #f52grams #canon #canonphotography #50mm #foodstagram #shoot2kill #yummy #nature #nestle #foodie
A can of cider (with a very apropos floral pattern):
And a maki roll:
Stuffed animals
Meet Henry the sock monkey:
And… an alpaca?
Things with flowers on them
This seems a bit backwards:
A picture of a picture of cherry blossoms being held in front of real cherry blossoms. How very meta: