People will use High Park's cherry blossoms as a photo backdrop for just about anything



Over the past couple of weeks, High Park’s cherry blossoms have been the inspiration for several thousand sakura selfies. But a quick scroll through Instagram reveals that people also dig using the pretty pink flowers as a backdrop for a variety of their possessions—from actual dogs to hot dogs.

Babies

 
Anne Geddes would approve:

Blossom baby!

A post shared by Stephanie Pearl-McPhee (@yarnharlot) on


 

Dogs

 
This dog totally gets it:

My little Nikki Noodle 🐶🍜

A post shared by meghanmacc (@meghanmacc) on

This one, not so much:


 

Food

 
A different kind of dog:

Some soft-serve ice cream:

Perks of the job…

A post shared by Gaby Harvey (@gabyharvey) on

A box of Smarties:

A can of cider (with a very apropos floral pattern):

And a maki roll:

maki avec 🌸

A post shared by Youran Chen (@youranchenn) on


 

Stuffed animals

 
Meet Henry the sock monkey:

And… an alpaca?


 

Things with flowers on them

 
This seems a bit backwards:

A picture of a picture of cherry blossoms being held in front of real cherry blossoms. How very meta:

