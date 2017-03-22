A bunch of times Lilly Singh hung out with super-famous people
Scarborough native Lilly Singh’s YouTube show has earned her a global fanbase, several millions of dollars and a book deal. A side effect of all of this is that she frequently gets to hang out with people more famous than herself. It’s to the point where her Instagram account is starting to look a bit like Madame Tussauds. Here, a few of her best shots with celebrities.
Bill Gates:
He created Microsoft and I'm really excellent at flip cup. BASICALLY THE SAME. Ha! All jokes aside it was an honour hanging out with Bill Gates. Check out our video where we discuss how the world is actually a better place for more humans than ever before! Watch it now at YouTube.com/LillySingh 🙏🏽❤️
Donald Glover:
Hilary Duff:
Michelle Obama:
Boss Michelle Obama, Purse so heavy gettin' Oprah dollas • Such an honour spending time with @michelleobama and discussing education and #GirlLove. The First Lady has a wonderful energy that is humble, passionate and fun. We even sang a little @beyonce together • New video featuring the First Lady on my channel in about two weeks. Stay tuned and follow @spreadgirllove for updates 🙏🏽❤️ #ReachHigher #FLOTUS
Chris Hadfield:
Drake:
Blessings from the 6ix God @champagnepapi. Thank you for putting on for our city since time. You're not only a beast on stage, but a humble and wonderful human off stage as well. I'm beaming with pride and admiration for you. And much love for the belated birthday love. I'm waaaayyyy up, I feel blessed. #SummerSixteen #ScarboroughTingSinceTimeG #NoFightingAtCheesecake 🙏🏽❤️
Pharrell Williams:
Malala Yousafzai:
No caption will express the amount of gratitude and respect I have towards Malala. Today I had the pleasure of hearing her speak with such passion and confidence about education and female rights. I am so proud to be living in a time where women like Malala exude courage even in times of fear. It makes me realize that none of us have an excuse to not participate in the fight for humanity. We are all responsible for and affected by everything happening to our fellow humans around the world. We need to take ownership and use our voices. Issues surrounding women are not too large to fix, they aren't someone's else's problem and they affect every single person. It is simply unacceptable to view women's rights in any other way. It's your issue. It's my issue. Together, we must make a change. I am humbled to support the @malalafund through all my work with @spreadgirllove and look forward to thinking of new ways to make a difference. Please comment below and tell me your thoughts and ideas on how you think we can help the cause. We're in this together. #MalalaFund #GirlLove
Jimmy Fallon:
Shawn Mendes:
Russell Peters:
José Bautista:
Big Bird:
Trevor Noah:
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Justin Trudeau and Kardinal Offishall:
Had an amazing time at @weday today in Ottawa. Also met my dashing Canadian prime minister @justinpjtrudeau and his lovely wife. And of course this legend @kardinalo who helped put Toronto on the map! Now that I'm done being politically correct, I feel COOL AS EFF IN THIS PIC and CANADA FOR DAYS 🙌🏽 #iisuperwomanii #WEDay #trudeau #truedoeee #kardi #ottawa