A bunch of times Lilly Singh hung out with super-famous people

A bunch of times Lilly Singh hung out with super-famous people

Scarborough native Lilly Singh’s YouTube show has earned her a global fanbase, several millions of dollars and a book deal. A side effect of all of this is that she frequently gets to hang out with people more famous than herself. It’s to the point where her Instagram account is starting to look a bit like Madame Tussauds. Here, a few of her best shots with celebrities.

Bill Gates:

Donald Glover:

Imploding in the presence of greatness @childishgambino 🙏🏽❤️

Hilary Duff:

Michelle Obama:

Chris Hadfield:

One awkward picture for astronaut @colchrishadfield. One giant step for unicorns. 👣🌕💫🚀

Drake:

Pharrell Williams:

Malala Yousafzai:

No caption will express the amount of gratitude and respect I have towards Malala. Today I had the pleasure of hearing her speak with such passion and confidence about education and female rights. I am so proud to be living in a time where women like Malala exude courage even in times of fear. It makes me realize that none of us have an excuse to not participate in the fight for humanity. We are all responsible for and affected by everything happening to our fellow humans around the world. We need to take ownership and use our voices. Issues surrounding women are not too large to fix, they aren't someone's else's problem and they affect every single person. It is simply unacceptable to view women's rights in any other way. It's your issue. It's my issue. Together, we must make a change. I am humbled to support the @malalafund through all my work with @spreadgirllove and look forward to thinking of new ways to make a difference. Please comment below and tell me your thoughts and ideas on how you think we can help the cause. We're in this together. #MalalaFund #GirlLove

Jimmy Fallon:

Stuntin'. @iimanjeetii @jimmyfallon #LillyOnFallon

Shawn Mendes:

Such a cutie ❤️ @shawnmendes #TeamCanada #MMVAs

Russell Peters:

José Bautista:

6ix side all around 🙏🏽❤️ #BlueJays #Raptors #CityLove #josebautista ⚾️

Big Bird:

Date night with BAE ❤️

Trevor Noah:

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Justin Trudeau and Kardinal Offishall:

