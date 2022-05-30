Thirteen stylish inflatables for pool- and dock-side chilling
Whether in a backyard pool, on a Muskokan lake or on terra firma, a colourful and attention-grabbing floaty makes a bold statement. Here are some of our favourites for the season.
For animal lovers
The Fox, $60
Barrie’s Float-Eh builds this cartoonishly cute doughnut with an advanced valve system for a quicker inflation.
For synchronized floaters
Stinson Big Double Float, $102
This California-inspired, hand-printed inflatable is made with recyclable PVC.
For kitschy crowds
Pizza Slice Pool Float, $50 each
Each six-foot vinyl float comes with a loop attachment—order eight for a full pie.
For merrymakers
Disco Dome and Ball, $269
This distinctive, mesh-covered hemisphere seats up to four and comes with fancy features like a foot bath.
For good-vibe seekers
Luxe Lie-On Float, $103
Sunnylife’s PVC float will draw stares for its eye-popping, surrealist quality and comes with a rip-fix kit, just in case.
For consummate gadabouts
Funboy’s floating sun bed, with a headrest and beverage holder, is ideal for those who can’t stay away from the water for very long.
For fashionable loungers
Leopard Heart Float, $130
Floatie Kings, a Miami-based inflatables company, collaborated with luxury label Saint Laurent on a line of trendy lifebuoys, available in classic YSL prints.
For couch potatoes
The bottom of Sunnylife’s translucent floater folds out into a chaise lounge.
For adventurous tots
Stingray, $120
Blue Wave’s adorable floaty for kids is made with a comfy mesh material and filled with buoyant pellets.
For arty types
Balloon Animal, $60
This five-foot-long inflatable is inspired by Jeff Koons and recommended for ages eight and up.
For magical realists
Narwhal, $10
The lightweight, 32-inch doughnut features a single air chamber for easy inflating.
For easy riders
Jumbo Whale, $30
Inflatable’s large, ride-on pool float is made with durable vinyl and comes with grab handles.
For sweet hearts
Glitter Bomb Confetti Pink Heart, $50
This vinyl inflatable by Ban.do is glitter-filled for maximal glam.