The best slip-on shoes for lockdown lounging

As the endless winter lockdown continues, many of us are now craving the most mundane aspects of our pre-Covid schedules–like putting on proper shoes in the morning. Whether you miss having somewhere to go, need better arch support or just want a reasonable alternative to fuzzy house slippers, here are some of the best slip-on shoes available.

The closed-toe sandal

Tkees Ines sandal, $195

This minimalist suede and leather closed-toe slip-on from Toronto-based casualwear brand Tkees is available in blush, navy, camel and black.

The metallic slide

L’intervalle Rumi silver leather slide, $128

These silver all-leather slides from Canadian leather goods brand L’intervalle add a notch of everyday glamour, with a 1.35-inch platform heel.

The pop of colour

Maguire Boutique Valencia loafer, $190

Designed in Montreal, these small-batch ultraviolet loafers are sustainably handmade in southern Spain.

The classic loafer

Matt and Nat Ivy women’s vegan loafers, $95

This vegan leather loafer from backpack-purveyor Matt and Nat comes in two colours—black and sandy brown.

The slip-on sneaker

Ron White men’s sneaker, $395

Ron White’s sneakers have a removable insole with arch-support and a stretchy waterproof upper for better flexibility. They’re also slip-resistant with a leather lining—ideal for everyday wear.

The all-season flip-flop

Dumont men’s leather thong sandal, $225

Want Les Essentiels’ smart leather sandal is a far cry from your flimsy beach flip-flop. Its leather-covered toe posts and foam footbed are durable enough for long-term wear and will prevent any uncomfortable chafing.

The ballerina flat

Aldo Taitensis flat, $39.99

This pointy-toed black ballerina flat is made of vegan leather, with a rubber sole and quarter-inch heel.

The statement flat

Dr. Liza flat, $175

Dr. Liza flats are built with comfort at the top of mind. The shoe has a shock-absorbing heel, cushioned insole, arch support and is wide enough that your toes won’t get squished.

The boat slipper

Call it Spring men’s Badian shoe, $59.99

This vegan cross between a boat shoe and a slipper has a gripped sole and soft inner padding. Meanwhile, the striped laces add an extra dose of I-put-together-an-outfit-today energy.

The open-toed sandal

Maison Bēdard Lin sandal, $295

Maison Bēdard is a bridal footwear brand designed in Canada and manufactured in Italy. If you’re looking for convenient but good-looking shoes somewhere on the spectrum between a sandal and a flat (ahem, a flandal), try these on for size.

The leather sandal

Sorel Women’s Kinetic Impact Sandal, $140

Sorel, the Kitchener-founded footwear brand, is branching out of winter boots with a range of casual shoes, including this lightweight leather and mesh sandal.