Ten stylish, durable and comfy portable chairs you’ll want for your next outdoor hangout

Outdoor hangouts will continue to be the thing this summer while we wait for herd immunity. Check out these folding chairs and portable seats to carry (or pop in the trunk) for your next distanced meet-up.

A sustainable duo

West Elm Portside folding bistro chairs, $569 for a set of two

These West Elm bistro-style chairs feature sustainably sourced wood and come with a driftwood, mast or weathered grey base.

An ergonomic eye-catcher

Design Within Reach Magis folding air-chair, $220

Design Within Reach’s sleek crimson perch isn’t just easy on the eyes—it’s also thoughtfully designed with a sculpted seat and back rest for ergonomic comfort.

For longer sessions

The Sign of the Skier Lafuma lounge, price upon request

This adjustable lounge chair offers four sitting positions from upright to a near recline; perfect for long-awaited reunions or sunbathing.

For the adventurer

MEC Ultimate Slacker travel chair, $50

MEC’s triangular seat takes up minimal space, with a carrying strap to ensure easy portability.

For the stylish backyard crew

Structube Declan teak wood leather folding chair, $249

Structube’s rustic teak and indoor leather folding chair is perfect for that next shady backyard happy hour.

For cushy comfort

DesignRepublic Fatboy sunbrella buggle-up, $499

Fatboy’s dirt-repellent outdoor bean bag is available in red, grey and beige, and comfortably seats two people.

For plush seekers

The Bay Distinctly Home folding chair, $90

This folding chair from the Bay is available in four bright colours and comes with duvet-level padding.

For the ultimate recline

Atmosphere Incline festival chair, $180

Atmosphere’s light-weight, low-ground chair was designed for festival-goers who wanted back support and stretched legs. Until festivals are a thing again, it’s great for outdoor meet-ups.

For the budget-conscious

Ikea Torparö chair, $25

If all you need is a portable surface to sit on, this simple IKEA chair will do the trick.

For sturdy sitting

V de V Onyx folding chair, $270

This director’s chair from Dundas West’s VdeV is great for those seeking armrests and a sturdier structure.