Ten stylish, durable and comfy portable chairs you’ll want for your next outdoor hangout
Outdoor hangouts will continue to be the thing this summer while we wait for herd immunity. Check out these folding chairs and portable seats to carry (or pop in the trunk) for your next distanced meet-up.
A sustainable duo
West Elm Portside folding bistro chairs, $569 for a set of two
These West Elm bistro-style chairs feature sustainably sourced wood and come with a driftwood, mast or weathered grey base.
An ergonomic eye-catcher
Design Within Reach Magis folding air-chair, $220
Design Within Reach’s sleek crimson perch isn’t just easy on the eyes—it’s also thoughtfully designed with a sculpted seat and back rest for ergonomic comfort.
For longer sessions
The Sign of the Skier Lafuma lounge, price upon request
This adjustable lounge chair offers four sitting positions from upright to a near recline; perfect for long-awaited reunions or sunbathing.
For the adventurer
MEC Ultimate Slacker travel chair, $50
MEC’s triangular seat takes up minimal space, with a carrying strap to ensure easy portability.
For the stylish backyard crew
Structube Declan teak wood leather folding chair, $249
Structube’s rustic teak and indoor leather folding chair is perfect for that next shady backyard happy hour.
For cushy comfort
DesignRepublic Fatboy sunbrella buggle-up, $499
Fatboy’s dirt-repellent outdoor bean bag is available in red, grey and beige, and comfortably seats two people.
For plush seekers
The Bay Distinctly Home folding chair, $90
This folding chair from the Bay is available in four bright colours and comes with duvet-level padding.
For the ultimate recline
Atmosphere Incline festival chair, $180
Atmosphere’s light-weight, low-ground chair was designed for festival-goers who wanted back support and stretched legs. Until festivals are a thing again, it’s great for outdoor meet-ups.
For the budget-conscious
Ikea Torparö chair, $25
If all you need is a portable surface to sit on, this simple IKEA chair will do the trick.
For sturdy sitting
V de V Onyx folding chair, $270
This director’s chair from Dundas West’s VdeV is great for those seeking armrests and a sturdier structure.