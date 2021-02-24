Ten plant pots, hangers and other paraphernalia to spruce up your green space
If you’re a new pandemic plant parent looking to expand your indoor garden, here are 10 accessories from local shops that’ll help you inject some personality into your green space and care for your flora.
A self-watering pot
Dynasty Plant Shop aluminium planter with birch stand, $285
This eight-inch aluminum pot has a reservoir base that evaporates moisture back into the soil. (The eye-catching birch stand is merely decorative.)
A handwoven basket
Foli pothos in hanging woven basket, $100
This beautiful hanging basket is handwoven and hand-dyed by female artisans in Rwanda. Plus, each basket comes with a trailing pothos included.
A decorative mister
A gentle spritz helps plants photosynthesize during those precious daylight hours. This glass mister is available via Stamen and Pistil Botanical’s Instagram page. DM or call to order.
A DIY terrarium
The Plant Collective DIY terrarium kit, $75
Included in this futuristic set are one air plant, soil, moss and your choice of sand or coloured rocks. The geometric terrarium base is available in gold and rose gold trim.
Plant jewellery
Plant Baby beaded hanging planter, $65
This boho hanger—made with wood and copper beads—will fit a four- to six-inch pot and add a cool retro vibe to your space.
A gardening mat
Jomo gardening mat, $20
You should be repotting your plants every year or so. Keep mess to a minimum when you’re handling soil with this square neon-pink work surface that comes with matching tools.
A cool can
Wilbe Bloomin watering can, $40
This space-age stainless steel watering can is available in two sizes and features a gooseneck spout.
A plant perambulator
This wheeled wooden transporter makes it easier for you (and your lower back) to lug your heaviest pots to better light or to the shower for a quick weekend watering.
A wooden shelf
Springer Garden shelf plant stand, $105
Just under a metre tall, this display makes ample use of your vertical space to show off all your plant babies.
A cute car planter
Julia Richard ceramic planter, $30
These stylish ceramics are handmade by Montreal artist Julia Richard and can be found on the Urban Gardener’s Instagram page. DM to order.