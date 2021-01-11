Ten adjustable and easy-to-use fitness essentials that will up your at-home workout game

If you’re new to working out at home, investing in a few fitness and training essentials can help improve the intensity and variety of your workouts and get you out of a rut. Here are 10 high-demand items available this week for shipping or curbside pickup in Toronto.

An adjustable kettlebell

This sleek weight features a cast-iron handle and can go from 10 to 40 pounds with six adjustable plates. $190, fitgrit.ca.

A classic dumbbell

Despite the ongoing dumbbell shortage, these York rubber 30- to 75-pound hex weights are still available for pick up at Dotmar Fitness Equipment in Mississauga. $120 for two 30-pound dumbbells, dotmarfitness.com.



A comfortable hand weight

These neoprene, non-slip-grip hand weights are stocked in two sizes at Wellwise, and shipping is free for all orders over $25. $8 for a three-pound weight, wellwise.ca.



Fashionable wrist and ankle weights

Available in a range of stylish hues—including blush pink, turquoise and deep blue—these wearable one-pound weights by Bala Bangles add extra resistance to everything from yoga to core workouts. $52 for two, indigo.ca.



A ready-to-go resistance band set

Get set for strength training and toning minus the pricey gym equipment with this portable kit by EDX. It includes a band, plus three straps and three loops, each with a different level of resistance. $35, brownssports.com.

A weighted jump rope

A jump rope adds fun and variety to your everyday cardio routine. This two-pound weighted design by Everlast features easy-to-grip foam handles and an adjustable length. $17, everlast.ca.



A colourful foam roller

This 33-centimetre durable foam roller by TriggerPoint, with a hollow core and firm compression, will come in handy while stretching out tight muscles during warm-ups and recovery. $42.50, uoftbookstore.com.



A textured exercise ball

This stability ball is burst-resistant and has a textured surface for better grip while working on your balance, flexibility and core strength. $25, sportinglife.ca.



A thick exercise mat

This 12-millimetre foam mat offers a cushy textured surface ideal for pilates, stretching and other low-impact movements. It can also be used to protect your floor from equipment wear and tear. $30, runningroom.com.



A multi-use trainer

This trainer fits standard doorways and works for upper-body exercises like pull-ups, plus it can be used on the floor for push-ups, dips and sit-ups. $50, canadiantire.ca.