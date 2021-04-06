Nine string lights, collapsible lanterns and minimalist lamps for your next late-night distanced hangout

Warmer weather is here to stay, and more folks will be flocking outdoors for socially distanced hangs. Here are nine great portable lamps to switch on once the sun goes down.

For distanced patio gatherings

AndTradition Lucca portable lamp, $275

This battery-powered lamp features a curved glass shade and comes in a black, green and maroon frame. It holds a charge for up to 12 hours, emitting a glorious golden glow inspired by the nighttime light in Tuscany.

For the Scandi-obsessed

Menu Carrie lamp, $245

This rechargeable, dimmable LED lamp features a simple and clean Scandinavian design and a convenient handle.

For local design lovers

EQ3 Glub lamp, $100

This limited-edition model from EQ3 is made in partnership with Toronto design studio Anony. Its exterior is waterproof silicone, and its battery lasts up to eight hours.

For the eco-conscious

Ikea Solvinden LED solar-powered table lamp, $18

Those looking to reduce their environmental footprint will appreciate this simple and effective solar-powered LED lamp.

For backpackers

Kikkerland spring light, $18

This USB-chargeable lamp is small enough to toss in your backpack and lasts up to three hours.

For the little ones

Smile lantern lime, $38

This adorable battery-powered LED lantern emits a soft glow and hangs from your backyard trees. It’s perfect for kiddos (or the young at heart).

For extra-long sessions

Luci String Light inflatable lantern, $60

Take your park hang to the next level with these ambient five-and-a-half metre-long string lights. Bonus: the case features a solar panel and USB outlets to charge your devices.

For easy transportation

Black Diamond Moji LED lantern, $25

This waterproof battery-operated lamp is perfect for clipping onto a backpack or setting up on a picnic blanket. When you’re done, it collapses into your pocket.

For the budget-minded

Eddie Bauer 250 Lumen pop-up lantern, $19

This battery-operated lantern includes the powerful LED light settings, a handle for easy carrying and a magnetic bottom that latches onto steel surfaces.