Shopping

Fourteen sophisticated board games for a homebound winter

Fourteen sophisticated board games for a homebound winter

By |  

By |  

The Queen’s Gambit has reignited the romance of the old-fashioned board game—just in time for the long, cold winter ahead of us. In case your worn-out Monopoly set could use an upgrade, we hand-picked a few fancier options that deserve pride of place on your coffee table.

Peruvian tic-tac-toe

This set, available through the AGO’s online shop, features pieces hand-carved in Peru from semi-precious stones. $105, shop.ago.ca.

 

Marble Jenga

An elevated take on Jenga, this marbled stacking game doubles as a sleek, sculptural objet d’art for your living room. $185, westelm.ca.

 

Designer backgammon

This Jonathan Adler–designed set has a millennial-friendly pastel colour scheme for the mahogany- and felt-averse. $534, williamashley.com.

 

A starchitect’s game

Eat your heart out, Beth Harmon: this chess set was designed by the late architect and artist Zaha Hadid. It’s less of a casual board game and more of an interpretive study on the nature of high-rise architecture. $24,990, shop.ago.ca.

 

 

An arty minimalist set

This neon-hued acrylic chess set is perfect for Art Basel fans, with minimalist lucite pieces that look nothing like their medieval counterparts—and might require a quick tutorial to commit to memory. $242, markandgraham.com.

 

Surrealist chess

We love this contemporary geometric take, made out of beechwood, and designed by the surrealist artist Man Ray. This is a replica of his original piece, which is housed in the MoMA. $795, regencychess.ca.

 

Snakes and Ladders therapy

For those who like a dash of existential insight with their lighthearted party games, this School of Life version of Snakes and Ladders helps players navigate a journey toward emotional maturity. Plus, the minimal design is much less frantic than the original. $40, cryingoutloud.ca.

 

Acrylic tic-tac-toe

This ’80s-tastic set is ideal for those with a propensity for Miami Vice–inspired interiors. $90, westelm.ca.

 

Tournament-ready crokinole

This lacquered board comes with 26 black- and natural wood–toned discs. It’s handmade from Canadian maple maple. $425, crokinole.ca.

 

Wooden Sudoku

For anyone accustomed to newspaper Sudoku, this wooden version will be a major upgrade. $20, chapters.indigo.ca.

 

Wall Scrabble

This game hangs on the wall, so wannabe wordsmiths can practice their skills round the clock with no clean-up necessary. $372, etsy.com.

 

Faux-leather Monopoly

For a pro-capitalism game that’s all about amassing wealth, a fancy wood-and-leather version seems like a natural choice. $302, potterybarn.ca.

 

Golden deck

These Smythson playing cards are edged in gold leaf, which makes for a shimmering gilded stack while playing solitaire or rummy. $135 at ssense.com.

 

Italian Jenga

This fancified take on Jenga, called a “Pisa Tower,” is by Italian brand Penetti. It’s hand-crafted from Canaletto walnut and inlaid with fine-grained leather—a pricey design that provides even more incentive not to let the whole thing tumble down. $1,705, modaoperandi.com.

 

Alabaster checkers

A major upgrade from the red and black plastic sets of your youth, this checkers board is made from maple wood, with alabaster coins embossed with an 18-karat-gold logo. $695, purlinglondon.com.

The perfect gift for the city lover
A gift subscription is $19.95
Subscribe Now!

Topics: board games Covid-19 Shopping

 

More shopping

Tote bags, tees, masks and other cool swag from Toronto restaurants for last-minute gifting
Food & Drink

Tote bags, tees, masks and other cool swag from Toronto restaurants for last-minute gifting

&#8220;We’ve had 350,000 visits in a couple of weeks&#8221;: How the 27-year-old founder of Not Amazon became a local shopping crusader
City

“We’ve had 350,000 visits in a couple of weeks”: How the 27-year-old founder of Not Amazon became a local shopping crusader

The coziest, glitziest and cutest face masks for every person in your life
Shopping

The coziest, glitziest and cutest face masks for every person in your life

10 ergonomically correct standing desks for the WFH-weary
Shopping

10 ergonomically correct standing desks for the WFH-weary

The best winter running gear for those cold Covid jogs
Shopping

The best winter running gear for those cold Covid jogs

The bestselling ergonomic, WFH-friendly chairs from local stores
Shopping

The bestselling ergonomic, WFH-friendly chairs from local stores