Fifteen Toronto brands now selling three-layer face masks

As scary new Covid variants start circulating, Toronto Public Health (and good old common sense) now dictates we wear three-layer, non-medical masks, with at least two fabric layers and a filter. Here are 15 Toronto brands offering three times the coverage.

For the patriot

Peace Collective, $30 for two

This double-layered cotton mask—subtly stamped with the phrase, “Home is Canada”—includes an additional filter and comes in black, white, maroon or blue. For every mask sold, Peace Collective will also donate one to SickKids.

For the bohemian

The Wanderly x Wild Woven, $25

Dundas West general store The Wanderly has collaborated with Wild Woven to design these three-layered naturally dyed cotton masks. The store is also donating 10 per cent of proceeds to Sistering, an organization that supports at-risk and homeless women.

For the fashion plate

Tanya Taylor, $32

Toronto’s Tanya Taylor is a favourite of celebs like Mindy Kaling and Michelle Obama. These funky printed masks—featuring a sleek contoured fit and adjustable ear toggles—are made from three layers of cotton and elastane.

For the wild child

JohnnyMask, $15

Spurred by the pandemic, Toronto stylist Johnny Daring began sewing masks for his family and friends. He’s parlayed his new skill into a brand, JohnnyMask, offering a variety of limited edition masks with two cotton layers and a filter pocket.

For the techie

Threads, $44.95 for two

Tights company Threads produces this futuristic face mask made from antiviral and antimicrobial silver yarn, as well as a removable filter and polyester outer layer.

For the minimalist

The People’s Mask, $20

The People’s Mask sells a variety of triple-layer masks in black, white, navy and grey. Each mask also comes with a disposable PM2.5 polypropylene filter.

For the grunge fan

Roots, $22

These new three-layer masks are handmade in Roots’ Toronto leather factory and come with a filter pocket and adjustable ear loops. A portion of each sale will be donated to Stephan James’ the Black Academy, which celebrates Black talent in the arts.

For the cottage-core obsessed

Eva Parrell, $25

Toronto designer Eva Parrell sews her stylish masks with two layers and a filter pocket for added protection. This black-and-white gingham one is our favourite.

For the luxury lover

Clementine’s, $45

This Rosedale concept shop offers triple-layer masks in cashmere, linen, silk and denim. Each mask includes triple-layered fabric along with an internal wire for a better fit around the nose. A portion of each sale will be donated to YWCA Toronto.

For nature-lovers

Jungle Craftorium, $15

Online plant and craft store Jungle Craftorium offers double-layered masks with a filter pocket in a variety of cute animal prints. In February and March, $5 from every mask purchased will be donated to Daily Bread Food Bank.

For the fabric geek

Toronto Mask Shop, $14

The Toronto Mask Shop designs their three-layer masks with a cotton and linen interior, N97 filter sheet and an exterior made from quilters’ cotton. For every mask purchased, they donate $4 to a hospitality worker relief fund.

For the four-layer masker

Sydney’s, $35

This Queen West suit shop offers masks made from three layers of 100 per cent Japanese cotton, plus an extra filter pocket.

For the chintz connoisseur

Ki Collection, $24

We love this floral print mask made with 100 per cent cotton from Ki Collection. It comes with a filter pocket and a handy nose wire for a better fit.

For the maximalist

Lesley Hampton, $25

Indigenous designer Lesley Hampton drops her handmade, three-layer cotton masks in limited editions, so keep an eye on her Instagram to snag the latest colours and prints.

For the filter fanatic

Maskwell, $20

Maskwell offers their triple-layered heather grey face masks with a pack of 10 MERV-13 filter inserts.