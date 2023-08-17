Eighteen fans to keep you cool all year round

Desk, floor and portable options for every type of space

Summer is far from over, and if you don’t have central air (or simply don’t want to run the AC all day long), a hard-working fan can make all the difference at home. Whether you’re looking for a small desk fan to cool your WFH setup or a larger floor unit for an open-concept space, we rounded up 18 solid options for every budget.



Desk fans

Lasko's highly rated wind tower fan is only six inches wide and 14 inches tall, so it won't take up too much space on your desk. It has three speeds, and the two air vents can be pointed in different directions. $82

This classic retro style will look interesting on your table even when it's not in use. It oscillates and has three speeds, and the head can be tilted as needed. It also comes with a limited one-year warranty. $137

Vornado's affordable two-speed Flippi V6 personal air circulator is great if you need something small that directs air flow toward one area. It weighs less than two pounds and is available in multiple colours, including this vibrant raspberry hue. $30

This adjustable desk fan with two speeds weighs less than half a pound and can be plugged into any USB Type A port. It's a budget-friendly compact option that will come in handy if your laptop could use some cooling too. There's also a version with oscillation, if you're willing to pay a little bit more. $39

Another stylish, retro-inspired option, Westinghouse's 12-inch metal fan is made to last. It offers three speed settings and 90-degree oscillation, and it comes with a one-year limited warranty. $90

Pedestal and tower fans

It may not be the prettiest option out there, but if you're looking for a dependable tower fan that will get the job done, this Honeywell choice is popular and well priced. It's relatively quiet and has five speeds, a remote control and an auto-shut-off setting. $87

Perfect for a minimalist modern interior, this sleek Boneco Air O Swiss floor fan features 32 speed levels and an adjustable pole. The head can be rotated, and you can even control the fan via app. $320

If you're looking to splurge, consider the Dyson Cool tower fan, which looks great and is easy to clean. This high-tech oscillating option comes with a remote control and a sleep-timer feature. $500

If you'd prefer a classic, nostalgic design, this Westinghouse pedestal fan is affordable and comes with basic features like 75-degree oscillation and multiple fan speeds. It's also super simple to use. $70

Floor fans

In a large room with high ceilings or an open-concept space, you'll want the power of this highly rated Pelonis box fan. About 20 inches tall and 20 inches wide, it boasts three speeds and a maximum of 145 rotations per minute. $93

This striking bamboo-frame floor fan by Stadler Form is powerful and looks great. It has three speed levels, and the height of the feet is adjustable. $389

The industrial look of this high-velocity three-speed fan would suit a loft or garage space, but it also easy to move around and can be used to cool any indoor space. It's 18 inches wide and comes with a two-year warranty. $129

Wall and clip-on fans

If you don't have any table or floor space to spare, a wall-mounted fan may do the trick in. This pretty green one features a remote control, a timer and four speed settings. $77

This compact air circulator by Vornado can be clipped onto a table, bed or desk. It has three speed settings, weighs under two pounds and is covered by a generous five-year manufacturer's warranty. $85

This bladeless fan can be used in a variety of locations around the house, and it comes with hardware for wall-mounting. It's remote controlled, adjustable and offers three speeds and a timer feature. $228

Portable fans

Made for camping, the four-speed Bluefeel Camping Fan can run for up to 48 hours when fully charged. The stand is removable, and the handle can be used as an LED flashlight. $115

When you're on the go and it's hot and muggy out, a mini portable fan can provide some relief. This battery-powered option has three speeds and can run all day when fully charged. $18

This highly rated five-speed portable fan is available in three colours and easily fits into a purse or backpack. It has a 16-hour battery life and can be recharged via USB-C. $27