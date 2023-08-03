Twenty table lamps for every budget and aesthetic

Featuring trendy mushroom shapes, pleated shades, marble bases and more

A great table lamp—whether it’s intended for a living room, a nightstand or elsewhere—should both complement your space and provide the right kind of lighting for your needs. Here are 20 stylish and useful options, designed for a variety of tasks, that will brighten up any space.

All products featured on this page were selected by Toronto Life’s editors. However, when you purchase an item through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This freestanding, flower-like lamp by Quebec-based Luminaire Authentik is available in a dizzying array of colours for the shade, glass ball, rod, base, and wire and switch. It comes with a two-year warranty, and the company offers free delivery within Canada. $530 Shop Now

Highly rated by shoppers, Structube’s Iliana table lamp features a frosted glass globe and a marble and brushed iron base. There’s also a matching floor lamp, if you’re looking for one to complete your space. $89 Shop Now

This green, 24-inch-tall desk lamp offers focused, adjustable lighting, making it a good choice for your work-from-home setup or reading in bed. It also has a push-button switch and a marble base. $115 Shop Now

Offered in a pretty matte-pink hue—plus many other trendy colours—this affordable Globe Electric desk lamp features a brass pivot joint so you can adjust the lighting angle. It’s compatible with any LED, incandescent or halogen bulb that’s 60 watts or lower. $55.68 Shop Now

This Pottery Barn milk-glass lamp gives off a soft, diffused light and has a versatile, contemporary design. It’s about 20 inches tall, with a seven-inch-wide base. $374 Shop Now

Available in two sizes—13 and 23 inches—West Elm’s Louis table lamp features a ceramic base and an on-trend pleated shade. It’s contract grade, meaning that it can meet commercial use standards, and buyers can also expect improved durability. From $239 Shop Now

Offered in black as well as sage green, this sleek table lamp from Simons is made for minimalist interiors. It’s 15.5 inches tall and has an in-line cord switch. $189 Shop Now

This portable table lamp, also available in all-white, charges via USB. It’s also dimmable, offering three brightness levels. $68.48 Shop Now

Compatible with bulbs 40 watts or lower, this affordable oak and painted wrought-iron desk lamp features an adjustable wooden arm. The cheerful yellow colour will brighten up any space, too. $49.05 Shop Now

If you don’t already own a mushroom-shaped lamp and still want to get on the trend, this highly rated miniature option is available on Amazon with free delivery. It’s also available in pink and white, and it comes with a three-colour light bulb. $51.99 Shop Now

Featuring a ceramic base and cotton lampshade, this classic fixture from Zara Home stands 10.8 inches tall. Designed to be used with a 40-watt or LED bulb, it’s primarily for ambient lighting. $99.90 Shop Now

Founded in 2015, Copenhagen-based New Works is known for its striking, modern-yet-organic lighting and furniture. The injection-moulded acrylic White Ware table lamp is a collaboration piece with Toronto’s MSDS Studio. $435 Shop Now

This highly rated lamp by Mermelada Estudio, a bestseller at CB2, features a black marble base and two matte black iron shades. It’s 22 inches tall and can be used with 60-watt incandescent or nine-watt LED bulbs. $379 Shop Now

The Flowerpot lighting series seems to be everywhere these days. This VP4 table lamp, an iconic and enduring style, was designed by Verner Panton in 1968. $416 Shop Now

Looking for mood lighting? Consider this sculptural, 10.5-inch-tall lamp featuring a brass-finish metal base and spherical glass shade. $88.12 Shop Now

Designed for outdoor use, this powder-coated steel lamp from IKEA can also be used indoors or on a balcony or porch. It’s 18 inches tall and offers dimmable lighting options. $37.99 Shop Now

Available in three retro-inspired colour combinations, this portable table lamp from Urban Outfitters has a rotating shade. It also comes with a cord kit, in case you prefer to stay plugged in. $219 Shop Now

Exclusively available at Crate and Barrel, this bold lamp by Formosa features a spherical marble base and a sculptural, stainless steel shade. It’s guaranteed to be an attention grabber in any space. $299 Shop Now

By AND Ceramic Studio and available through Simons, this ceramic lamp is handmade in Lumsden, Saskatchewan. There are only ten lamps in the series, and this one is made with unglazed stoneware. $298 Shop Now

Add a dash of charm and ambient lighting to any space for just $14. This miniature, mushroom-shaped glass lamp from IKEA is a compact six inches tall and five inches wide. $13.99 Shop Now