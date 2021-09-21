Real Estate

You can buy this place for $1.8 million. (It’s in a Kensington Market laneway)

By | Photography By Realvision |  

Address: 1 Fitzroy Terrace
Neighbourhood: Kensington-Chinatown
Agent: Dan Sadeh, Royal LePage Signature Realty, Brokerage
Price: $1,799,000
Previously sold for: $1,430,000, in 2020

The place

A two-storey home on a 2,400-square-foot lot, just steps from Kensington Avenue, hidden behind a block of buildings. It’s only accessible via laneway. The two-bed, two-bath detached has a grey cement-board exterior (it looks bluish, depending on the light) and a corrugated steel roof. Inside, at 1,300-square-feet, it’s got a clean, bright aesthetic, with white walls, skylights and oak floors. Bonus: there’s a secluded deck and a small garden out back.

The history

First built in the 1880s, this place used to be a Victorian workers’ cottage, occupied by local artisans. Hop in a time machine to the 21st century. Around ten years ago, the original wooden structure partially burned down.

Soon after, in 2011, a design professional purchased the property for $475,000, then enlisted Toronto-based architecture firm Superkül to build a new home from scratch. To maximize interior space, Superkül built a steep roof to accommodate 11-foot vaulted ceilings and added dormer windows.

In 2020, a real estate investor bought the place for $1.4 million, leased it for a bit, then eventually decided to sell.

The tour

In the entrance, there’s a small dining area with white oak flooring:

The seller used this spare bedroom as an office:

In the kitchen, there’s a built-in fridge and a five-burner stove:

Inspired by Japanese modern design, which emphasizes the maximization of small spaces, Superkül used super-thin support columns in the living area:

Upstairs, the primary bedroom overlooks the back deck and garden:

There’s a marble shower in the three-piece ensuite bathroom:

Next to the primary bedroom, a den with its own skylight:

There’s a laundry area and extra storage in the partially finished basement:

In the basement bathroom, a freestanding soaker tub with a marble backsplash:

Out back, there’s a furnished deck and a maple tree:

Big selling point

You can get prime downtown location and sleek modern design (if you’ve got $1.8 million to spend on a two-bedroom in a laneway).

By the numbers
  • $1,799,000
  • $6,043 in property taxes
  • 1,323 square feet
  • 11-foot ceilings
  • 2 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • 2 parking spaces

