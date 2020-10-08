Real Estate

After the pandemic delayed their search, this family upsized to a $677,500 Mississauga townhouse

After the pandemic delayed their search, this family upsized to a $677,500 Mississauga townhouse

By |  

By |  

Photograph by Erin Leydon

The buyers: Anum Rubec, 31, a lifestyle blogger and marketing manager at Thrillworks; James Rubec, 33, a product director at Cision; with their one-year-old son, Zak.

The story: Anum and James met in 2008 in the journalism program at Sheridan College. In 2014, after getting hitched, they moved into a 700-square-foot apartment in the Junction, paying $1,450 a month. They loved the neighbourhood, but after their son Zak was born in 2018, their living quarters started to feel seriously cramped. In early 2020, the couple set a budget of $800,000 and started looking for a three-bedroom with space for a home office in Mississauga, where Anum’s parents live.

Option 1: Near Mississauga Road and
Eglinton Avenue West

Listed at: $768,800
Sold for: $803,000

In late February, just before lockdown, the Rubecs viewed this three-bed, three-bath townhouse. At nearly 1,900 square feet spread across two storeys, it was much more spacious than their Junction apartment. Plus, they could convert the main-floor living space into an office with built-in desks. The only problem: the place had lots of stairs, which would make visits challenging for Zak’s grandparents. Still, the couple bid $21,200 over asking, hoping to edge out more than a dozen bidders. But that wasn’t enough. It ultimately went for $803,000, slightly above their budget. 

Option 2: Near Hurontario Street and
the QEW

Listed at: $669,900
Sold for: $653,000

The pandemic delayed their search for five months, but once lockdown restrictions lifted, the Rubecs attended a viewing for this three-bed, two-bath townhouse. It had a large, unfinished basement, which they might have transformed into part office space, part rec room for Zak. But when the Rubecs stepped inside, their anticipation turned into disappointment: the house smelled musty, likely a result of water damage. Even worse, it appeared as if the owner had tried to cover up the affected walls with a shoddy white paint job. The Rubecs left without making an offer.

The buy: Near Hurontario Street and
the 401

Listed at: $659,900
Sold for: $677,500

Right after seeing the mildewy place, the Rubecs visited this three-bed, two-bath townhouse. It was 1,400 square feet with a renovated kitchen, space for an office and a sizable back deck, where the couple imagined hosting barbecues. Perhaps more importantly, it didn’t have any discernible odours. They especially liked that Anum’s parents live just minutes away. The Rubecs went back and forth with the seller, eventually placing a bid for $677,500. That did the trick. In mid-September, the family moved in, with plans to upsize after about five years.

Topics: The Chase

 

The Latest

A breakdown of Toronto-based grocery delivery services
Food

A breakdown of Toronto-based grocery delivery services

What went down at TL Insider’s Il Posto patio takeover with Vintage Conservatory
TL Insider

What went down at TL Insider’s Il Posto patio takeover with Vintage Conservatory

&#8220;We&#8217;ve been mostly sold out since Labour Day&#8221;: How the owners of The June Motel opened up a new boutique inn during the pandemic
Travel

“We’ve been mostly sold out since Labour Day”: How the owners of The June Motel opened up a new boutique inn during the pandemic

This couple turned their $1.7-million Playter Estates property into a Crayola-coloured fun house
Real Estate

This couple turned their $1.7-million Playter Estates property into a Crayola-coloured fun house

Toronto&#8217;s best pizza right now
Restaurants

Toronto’s best pizza right now

On this installment of “Chef Artois,” the contestants play with fire at Momofuku Kōjin
Chef Artois

On this installment of “Chef Artois,” the contestants play with fire at Momofuku Kōjin