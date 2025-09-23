All Toronto Public Library branches will soon be open seven days a week

Photo by the TPL

Pulitzer-winning journalist Barbara Tuchman once said, “Nothing sickens me more than the closed door of a library.” Today, Torontonians can pour one out for the legendary writer, because the Toronto Public Library just announced that it will be keeping its doors open longer while adding much-needed new programming.

Currently, only 29 of the TPL’s 100 branches are open on Sundays. Starting October 19, every location will offer Sunday service from noon to 5 p.m.

It goes without saying that Toronto’s public library system—the biggest and busiest in the world—is more than just a place to borrow books. It’s a vital seam in a city’s social fabric, providing education, community connection, civic engagement and shelter. Case in point: roughly 81 per cent of Torontonians access the network at least once a year.

As per the TPL’s vision, as outlined in its 2023 annual report, demand for in-branch computer and internet use as well as digital literacy and youth programs is increasing. The TPL also noted that locations that expanded their hours saw a 61 per cent uptick in visitors.

Along with longer hours, the library system also announced it will add three new youth hubs, two financial empowerment zones and up to eight more social service teams.

“This investment expands access to TPL services and spaces, helping Toronto’s residents and communities succeed,” said recently retired City Librarian Vickery Bowles in a release. “TPL is boosting digital inclusion, strengthening support for children and youth, and breaking down barriers for equity-deserving groups.”

This is good news for all manner of people in this city: a teen looking for some weekend Wi-Fi, a senior trying to learn digital banking or a shift worker who can stop by only on Sundays. And with winter rolling in, we could all use some more warm and inviting public spaces.