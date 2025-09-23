/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
Real Estate News

All Toronto Public Library branches will soon be open seven days a week

The city’s network of 100 locations is the largest and most used public system on the planet

By Lindsey King
 | September 23, 2025
Copy link
All Toronto Public Library branches will soon be open seven days a week
Photo by the TPL

Pulitzer-winning journalist Barbara Tuchman once said, “Nothing sickens me more than the closed door of a library.” Today, Torontonians can pour one out for the legendary writer, because the Toronto Public Library just announced that it will be keeping its doors open longer while adding much-needed new programming.

Related: The Finch LRT just might beat the Eglinton Crosstown to the finish line

Currently, only 29 of the TPL’s 100 branches are open on Sundays. Starting October 19, every location will offer Sunday service from noon to 5 p.m.

It goes without saying that Toronto’s public library system—the biggest and busiest in the world—is more than just a place to borrow books. It’s a vital seam in a city’s social fabric, providing education, community connection, civic engagement and shelter. Case in point: roughly 81 per cent of Torontonians access the network at least once a year.

As per the TPL’s vision, as outlined in its 2023 annual report, demand for in-branch computer and internet use as well as digital literacy and youth programs is increasing. The TPL also noted that locations that expanded their hours saw a 61 per cent uptick in visitors.

Advertisement

Along with longer hours, the library system also announced it will add three new youth hubs, two financial empowerment zones and up to eight more social service teams.

Related: Mark Carney just launched a $13-billion fund for housing

“This investment expands access to TPL services and spaces, helping Toronto’s residents and communities succeed,” said recently retired City Librarian Vickery Bowles in a release. “TPL is boosting digital inclusion, strengthening support for children and youth, and breaking down barriers for equity-deserving groups.”

This is good news for all manner of people in this city: a teen looking for some weekend Wi-Fi, a senior trying to learn digital banking or a shift worker who can stop by only on Sundays. And with winter rolling in, we could all use some more warm and inviting public spaces.

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Big Stories

Pathological Lawyer: Inside the multimillion-dollar embezzlement case against attorney Singa Bui
Deep Dives

Pathological Lawyer: Inside the multimillion-dollar embezzlement case against attorney Singa Bui

Starry Nights: Untold stories from the Toronto International Film Festival’s first 50 years
Deep Dives

Starry Nights: Untold stories from the Toronto International Film Festival’s first 50 years

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather
Deep Dives

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord
Deep Dives

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance
Deep Dives

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber
Deep Dives

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber

Inside the Latest Issue

The October issue of Toronto Life features 12 neighbourhoods destined for big things. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.