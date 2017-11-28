Rental of the Week: $3,400 per month for a warehouse loft near King East

Address: 90 Sherbourne Street, Unit 402

Neighbourhood: Moss Park

Agent: Choy Cho, Kingsway Real Estate Brokerage

Price: $3,395 per month, plus hydro

The place

A two-bedroom loft with high ceilings and lots of vintage features.

Here’s the dining area:

The kitchen:

And the master bedroom:

The history

This six-storey building was originally built as a warehouse in 1910, then converted into the Imperial Lofts in 1997. A financial planner bought this unit in 2011, but he moved out after he started a family. He plans to continue renting the place for many years.

Major perks

The exposed brick and beams are original to the building. If that isn’t enough historical appeal, it’s a short walk to the St. Lawrence Market area, which is home to some of the city’s oldest buildings and most distinctive shops.

Possible deal breaker

The only parking is in an outdoor lot behind the building, which can be inconvenient in the winter. But, considering the transit-accessible location, tenants probably won’t need to drive around much.

By the numbers

• $3,395 per month

• 1,300 square feet

• 10.5-foot ceilings

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 parking spot

• 1 locker