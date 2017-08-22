Rental of the Week: $1,525 for a spacious two-bedroom in Don Mills

Address: 110 Cottonwood Drive

Neighbourhood: Don Mills

Owner: O’Shanter Development Company Ltd.

Price: $1,525

The place

An unfurnished 850-square-foot apartment on the second-floor of an older rental building.

The history

The building dates from 1958. O’Shanter bought it from the previous owner in 2012 and has since renovated nine of the 22 apartments. This particular apartment was renovated three years ago. It has a new bathroom, new baseboards and new kitchen appliances. The current tenants have lived here for about five years, and are now moving into a home they own. The apartment will be available in October.

Here’s the living area, with plenty of space for a dining table:

The kitchen, with its new appliances:

The bathroom was recently renovated:

Here’s one bedroom:

And the other:

And the balcony:

Major perks

The Shops at Don Mills, the Ontario Science Centre and the Aga Khan Museum are each a five-minute drive away. The building is also close to the Don Valley Parkway.

Possible deal breaker

Some renters may balk at moving up to Don Mills, but no downtown apartment would offer this much living space for so little money.

By the numbers

• $1,525 per month

• 847 square feet

• 2 bedrooms

• 1 bathroom

• 1 balcony

• 0 parking spots