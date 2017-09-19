Rental of the Week: $3,100 per month for two floors of an updated home in Leslieville
Address: 1 Prust Avenue
Neighbourhood: Leslieville
Agent: Christian Matthews, PSR Brokerage
Price: $3,100 (includes utilities, cable and internet)
The place
A newly renovated main level and basement in a 100-year-old east-end semi.
The living room and kitchen are combined:
The kitchen has new appliances, cabinets and surfaces:
The apartment’s master bedroom is on the main floor:
And here’s the main-floor bathroom:
There’s a large rec room in the basement:
And another bedroom:
And there’s a patio in the back:
The history
The house was built in 1913 and hadn’t been updated in years when the current owner, a senior policy analyst, bought it in 2013. She finished renovating in August. She’s looking to rent out the bottom two floors by November 13, for a minimum one-year lease.
Major perks
The recent renovations weren’t just cosmetic: the owner also updated all the plumbing in the home and soundproofed the floor between the upper and lower units. So, no temperamental faucets, and no worrying about annoying the neighbours when you crank up the volume on Game of Thrones.
Possible deal breaker
The owner lives upstairs and shares the detached double garage. But at least whoever rents this place will have no trouble getting their landlord’s attention when something needs fixing.
By the numbers
• $3,100 per month
• 1,300 square feet, approximately
• 2 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 1 parking spot