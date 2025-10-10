This international student and this retiree became roommates through a home-share program. Now they’re inseparable

Stock images courtesy of Bekky Bekks and Hal Gatewood for Unsplash

Christine Apiot, a PhD student in social justice education at the University of Toronto, met Bonnie Tutching, a retired project manager, in early 2025. The pair were connected through SpacesShared, a home-share website that matches students in search of affordable housing with people looking to fill empty rooms. Since Christine moved in with Bonnie in March, they’ve become not only roommates but best friends. Here, they share their story.

Christine: I grew up in Kampala, Uganda, where the culture is very patriarchal. Men are expected to be the head of the household and hold almost all positions of power. Few girls have the opportunity to go to school, but my mother and father were both teachers, so they understood the importance of education. I wanted to change the system to ensure that more girls got to study, and I decided that the best way to do that would be to influence policy by becoming a researcher in girls’ education. I work as a global scholar at the Brookings Institution in Washington, flying to the US twice a year. I started my PhD at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education at the University of Toronto in 2023. I was drawn to U of T because it offers a course in social justice education. I began my PhD remotely while I was still in Uganda, but as I approached my comprehensive exams, I needed to be closer to the university’s resources. So I started planning my move.

Bonnie: In 2023, I read a CBC story about a senior with extra space who had welcomed an international student into his home. I thought, I could do that. Why not help somebody out who needs a place to live? I live alone, and I’ve been in my house in Don Mills for the past 31 years. I signed up for SpacesShared in the winter of 2024, but I didn’t complete my profile until that summer. They ask you to fill out a questionnaire with all your lifestyle preferences: how often you drink, whether you smoke dope, or if you want to have guests over. I wrote that I like to live a quiet lifestyle, added a picture of myself and some details about my home: a 1,200-square-foot townhouse with a finished basement, three bedrooms (including an unusually large main bedroom) and one bathroom. There’s a lot of green space nearby, and it’s a beautiful, scenic place to be.

Christine: When I initially received my offer from U of T, the university gave me a list of options for accommodations. I could find my own space, live in on-campus housing or use something called SpacesShared. Since I don’t have a scholarship and have to pay full tuition, the more expensive options didn’t make any sense for me. A single room in U of T’s Graduate House was $16,356 for the year—$1,363 per month. Finding an affordable place was a priority, so SpacesShared, which seemed to offer housing opportunities for a lower cost, was a better fit. I signed up and explained that I was looking for a quiet place where I could read and do my schoolwork. I wanted to live in a safe neighbourhood and to live with another woman. I saw Bonnie’s profile, which explained that she was quiet but wouldn’t mind getting to know someone and was interested in learning about different cultures.

Bonnie: The website’s algorithm matches people based on their compatibility. Christine and I were an 82 per cent match. We set up a meeting to chat and talked for over an hour about Christine’s studies, our families and our expectations for sharing space. It only took one conversation to decide we were a good fit.

Christine: After we sorted out the details, including how much I’d be paying for rent—$750 per month—we got to know each other more. We both felt like we’d have a good time together.

Bonnie: We bonded over clothing, fashion and shopping. We both like films and theatre, and we share an interest in the news and what’s going on in the world. The only difference is that she gets her news from TikTok and I get mine from the CBC and CNN, so we compare notes.

Christine: I moved in two months after our first conversation. I knew the biggest change for me would be living without my husband, who is still back in Uganda. I would miss being able to consult with him on everything. After I arrived, Bonnie drove me to the bank and to the government offices so I could get a study permit and my Canadian SIN number. She helped me settle in. I arrived in March and was terrified of the cold, since I was coming from a tropical country. Bonnie kindly gave me a winter coat.

Bonnie: It’s a very cute teddy bear–style coat. She’s all set for winter. I fixed up the family room and the basement so Christine would have somewhere to spend time other than her bedroom, but she never goes down there since she always sits with me in the living room. We laugh a lot together. I love having her company, and she’s very worldly. I like hearing about all the places she’s travelled. And when Christine isn’t busy with coursework, we like to watch House Hunters International. She’s also been a big help to me. I’m not in particularly good health—I can’t go out in the heat—so she helps me with the gardening outside as well as taking the garbage out.

Christine: We’re living as a family, so we split the chores.

Bonnie: I have a cleaning lady who comes every two weeks, so we don’t have to worry about that. Christine has become the chef of the house. It’s fantastic. I’m learning all about Ugandan cuisine.

Christine: We’ve been making a lot of curries. I’ve also made her maize meal, and I taught her about steamed bananas.

Bonnie: Her rice is superb. We went to a Nigerian market in Scarborough where we could buy ingredients, and it was a hoot. We like going out to restaurants and trying new foods. We’ve gone to Eataly and Swiss Chalet. Next, I’m going to take her to one of my favourite spots, Centre Street Deli, and introduce her to smoked meat.

Christine: I still miss my husband, and the distance can take a toll on me. But, now that I have a new home here with Bonnie, I can consult with her on all kinds of important things. I’ve also made several friends through my program and connected with people from my church and members of the Ugandan community in Toronto, but Bonnie is my best friend.

Bonnie: In May, Christine’s husband really missed her. He’s a runner, so he decided to come run the Toronto Marathon, and he did really well. He stayed with us for 10 days. He loves sports, and by the time he went home, I had turned him into a hockey fan. Back in Uganda, he ordered a television package that lets him watch Canadian TV so he can tune in to hockey games.

Christine: My PhD studies will go until 2029, and I hope to be able to stay here the whole time. Bonnie, will you have me?

Bonnie: Absolutely. I’m lucky to be living here with a woman who is so in touch with the world. She never stops astounding me.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.