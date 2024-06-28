Advertisement
Real Estate

Surreal Estate: $10.7 million for an old-world Niagara-on-the-Lake compound with a pickleball court

What lakeside home would be complete without 10 bathrooms, a conservatory, a basement cantina and a pool house?

By Daniel Reale-Chin
 | June 28, 2024
Surreal Estate: $10.7 million for an old-world Niagara-on-the-Lake compound with a pickleball court

Location: Niagara-on-the-Lake Price: $10,750,000 Size: 12,800 square feet plus a 2,900-square-foot basement, sitting on nearly an acre of land Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 10 Real estate agent: Doug Widdicombe, Sotheby’s International Realty

The place

A five-bedroom, 10-bathroom house on a leafy street in Niagara-on-the-Lake. The Georgian-style estate has a pool house covered in Jerusalem limestone, nine fireplaces (including one outside), a 1,200-bottle wine cellar, a greenhouse, a conservatory and plenty of space for backyard parties. It’s within walking distance of the waterfront, historic old-town NOTL and the Shaw Festival Theatre. And motorists are a short drive from both Lakeshore Road and Highway 55.

The history

The home’s original owner, a businessman and philanthropist from the St. Catharines area, built the house on three lots. Two of his children now own it and are putting it on the market.

Related: $1.4 million to live in a historic former school in Aurora

The tour

Here’s the façade, adorned with brick from the US. A cedar shake roof crowns the top.

The facade is made of brick imported from the US.

The central staircase, which serves as the home’s spine, immediately greets residents in the foyer.

Advertisement

The staircase serves as the spine of the home

Turn left and you’re in the living room, with coffered ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace. Note the speakers that connect to the central sound system.

There speakers built into the coffered ceilings.

Turn right and you’re walking down the servery, which leads to the formal dining room. Those walls are stained oak.

Those walls are dark stained oak.

Advertisement

Now for that dining room, equipped with a gas fireplace and a south-facing bow window.

The formal dining room faces south.

In the kitchen: a custom island, a Sub-Zero fridge, Miele appliances and bifold doors that lead to the courtyard and conservatory.

The kitchen is equipped with Miele appliances.

This is the games room. Lined with stained mahogany, it also comes with a full wet bar and kitchenette (not pictured).

Advertisement

The games room: the something out of CLUE.

Moving upstairs reveals the corner office. It has another fireplace and built-in mahogany storage.

This office is upstairs.

Down the hall is perhaps the coziest laundry room we’ve ever seen.

You could sleep in the laundry room.

Advertisement

Father down the hall is the main suite, with a lounge, a gas fireplace and walk-in closet.

The main suite has a gad fireplace.

Three skylights illuminate the fitness centre.

A peek inside the fitness centre.

Now for the basement, which has its own cantina.

Advertisement

Yes, there's also a cantina down in the basement.

Here’s a peek inside the 1,200-bottle wine cellar—air-cooled, temperature controlled and connected to the home’s alarm system.

The cellar has room for 1,200 bottles.

Back on the main floor, there’s this sunny walkway leading to the conservatory, greenhouse and backyard.

This hallway leads to the separate conservatory.

Advertisement

The pool house is something else. Its walls are Jerusalem limestone, and the pool and jacuzzi are saltwater.

The walls are lined with Jerusalem limestone.

What a sight.

The saltwater pool is something else.

Here’s that courtyard.

Advertisement

That's a greenhouse on the right.

An aerial view highlights just how huge this property is. The previous owners used to host parties here with hundreds of guests.

Previous owners have hosted parties with hundreds of guests.

The pickleball court has piping and concrete underneath, so it can be flooded and used as an ice rink in the winter. That field house behind it has a change room, a bathroom, a lounge, a storage room and all the equipment necessary to make ice.

The pickleball court can be flooded into an ice rink in the winter.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to realestate@torontolife.com.  

Advertisement

NEVER MISS A TORONTO LIFE STORY

Sign up for This City, our free newsletter about everything that matters right now in Toronto politics, sports, business, culture, society and more.

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy.
You may unsubscribe at any time.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Latest

"When I told my son it was closing, he burst into tears": Toronto doctor Sabina Vohra-Miller on her plan to save the Ontario Science Centre
City

“When I told my son it was closing, he burst into tears”: Toronto doctor Sabina Vohra-Miller on her plan to save the Ontario Science Centre

Surreal Estate: $10.7 million for an old-world Niagara-on-the-Lake compound with a pickleball court
Real Estate

Surreal Estate: $10.7 million for an old-world Niagara-on-the-Lake compound with a pickleball court

"People say I'm not country enough. What they mean is that I’m not straight": Orville Peck on his latest release, Stampede: Vol. 1
Culture

“People say I’m not country enough. What they mean is that I’m not straight”: Orville Peck on his latest release, Stampede: Vol. 1

The best ways to buy wine in Toronto
Food & Drink

The best ways to buy wine in Toronto

What to see, do, hear and read in Toronto this July
Culture

What to see, do, hear and read in Toronto this July

What's on the menu at Ficoa, a new spot in Little Italy with an avant-garde tasting menu
Food & Drink

What’s on the menu at Ficoa, a new spot in Little Italy with an avant-garde tasting menu