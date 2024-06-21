Surreal Estate: $1.4 million to live in a historic former school in Aurora

Location: Aurora Price: $1,395,000 Maintenance fees: $1,223 a month Size: 1,449 square feet plus a 1,000-square-foot private terrace Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Parking spots: 1 Real estate agents: Khalen Meredith and Kim Nichols, Sotheby’s International Realty

The place

A two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit in a converted heritage building that used to be a school. The complex comprises 34 unique lofts, and this unit is one of the largest. It features a Scavolini kitchen, exposed brick, an office den and a carport with a green roof. The home overlooks Aurora Town Park, which hosts farmers’ markets and live music in the summer. It’s within walking distance of downtown Aurora and the GO station. And motorists are a short drive from both Yonge and Highway 404.

The history

This was the original site of Aurora High School, built in 1892. In the 1920s, it was completely redesigned in the neoclassical style, and it continued functioning as a school until 2008. Eight years ago, it was converted into residential lofts with the original façade completely restored.

The tour

The front entrance of the building is practically identical to its schoolhouse days. It’s defined by its many windows, red brick and Corinthian columns. Developers added the fourth storey during the conversion.

You can almost hear the crowds of kids who once stormed the front entrance after recess.

In the foyer: the first of many opulent Persian rugs.

Around the corner is the kitchen, with gleaming marble counters, a gas stove and Scavolini cabinets.

Beyond the kitchen is the living room. It features repurposed antique barn doors concealing a coffee station.

Note the floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall sliding glass doors that lead to the terrace.

The open-concept space is also equipped with exposed ductwork and an interior brick wall—nods to the property’s institutional roots.

Now for the dining area, complete with an orb light fixture and partitioned by a three-sided gas fireplace.

The main bedroom walks out to the terrace and is lined with a large custom built-in shelving unit. Not pictured is the walk-in closet.

This is the ensuite bathroom, fashioned with new marble tiling, a glass rainfall shower, a soaker tub and a double vanity.

Here’s the den, currently set up as an office with more built-in storage—ideal for condo living.

The guest bedroom is designed as a kids’ room. Have you noticed the horse theme throughout the apartment?

Down the hall is the guest bathroom, with classic subway tiles.

There’s also a stacked laundry unit camouflaged in one of the closets.

Here’s that 1,000-square-foot terrace and accompanying garden. The current owner installed irrigation in the lawn and potted plants. The garden exits to the parking space, housed in a green-roofed carport.

Finally, a reverse shot of the yard in bloom.

