Advertisement
Real Estate

Surreal Estate: $16 million for a Muskoka cottage with a driveway sculpted from a wall of stone

What hideaway in Torrance would be complete without 28-foot ceilings, a 500-bottle wine cellar, automated four-season rooms and a boathouse?

By Daniel Reale-Chin
 | June 11, 2024
Surreal Estate: $16 million for a Muskoka cottage with a driveway sculpted from a wall of stone

Location: Torrance, Muskoka Price: $15,995,000 Size: 7,500 square feet plus a 5,500-square-foot basement Bedrooms: 7+2 Bathrooms: 7+2 Real estate agent: David Bemmann, Sotheby’s International Realty

The place

A nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom lake house on Packers Bay in Muskoka. The home is nestled on 4.8 acres of landscaped property and comes with five fireplaces, a 10-seat theatre and a two-slip boathouse that doubles as a giant one-bedroom apartment. It’s a short drive from Bala and Highway 169.

The history

This property’s current owner completed construction last year. Future owners can use its existing permit and prepared land for a helicopter pad and tennis court.

Related: $13.3 million for a museum-like mansion off Mount Pleasant with a technicolour skylight

The tour

An aerial view of the compound showcases the huge amount of land, the many outdoor recreation spaces and the boathouse with unobstructed views of the water.

This $16-million escape in Torrance is currently on the market.

Here’s the driveway, cut from a wall of granite like a mini version of the Trans-Canada Highway.

What a road.

The foyer features 28-foot ceilings and a hand-scraped custom floor made of Kentucky cherry, hickory, hemlock and oak.

Advertisement
The foyer has 28-foot ceilings.

Beyond the foyer is the living room. It features a Rumford granite fireplace with a barn-beam mantle sourced from the local Mennonite community.

The fireplace mantle was sourced form local Menonites.

Down the hall is the dining room, which holds a custom table with room for 16 chairs. Behind it, a five-panel bifold door system overlooks the backyard. In warm weather, a full-size screen descends to keep bugs out.

This room comes with a screen for summer hangs.

Turn around and you’re in the kitchen. It has a large island with quartz counters and a brushed-bronze faucet.

That faucet is brushed bronze.

There are Wolfe, Miele and Sub-Zero appliances throughout.

In the kitchen: Wolfe, Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.

Moving along reveals the four-season Muskoka room, with one of the home’s five fireplaces.

Advertisement
The four-season room.

Here’s a peek inside the main bedroom.

Surreal Estate: $16 million for a Muskoka cottage with a driveway sculpted from a wall of stone

Vaulted ceilings transform the second-floor landing into a destination.

Note the vaulted ceilings.

This is one of the upstairs bathrooms, complete with a soaker tub, a double vanity and a glass shower.

An elegant mix of black and white in the bathroom.

The lower level brings the fun. It comes with two lounges, a pool table and an 80-inch gas fireplace with a marble surround.

The gas fireplace is 80 inches.

There’s also a marble bar down here as well as a temperature-controlled 500-bottle wine cellar.

Advertisement
The cellar fits 500 bottles.

It wouldn’t be a theatre without 10 leather recliners, soundproof panels and a screen designed for 4K.

The projector here is 4K.

Here’s the patio, with more automated screen walls.

More automated screens on the patio.

It has a free-standing firepit and serene views of nature.

There's also a freestanding fire pit out here.

The 650-square-foot two-storey boathouse comes with a living room, a fishing and cleaning area, and a three-piece bathroom.

The entire boathouse is 650-square-feet.

Residents can cook breakfast while watching the boats come in.

Advertisement
Make breakfast while the ships come in.

Upstairs is the living room and walkout to the deck.

The boathouse living room overlooks the lake.

The guest room is large enough to fit a queen-sized bed.

The guest room is big enough for a queen-sized bed.

Finally, here’s a view of the house at dusk.

One final shot of the boathouse at dusk.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to realestate@torontolife.com.  

NEVER MISS A TORONTO LIFE STORY

Sign up for This City, our free newsletter about everything that matters right now in Toronto politics, sports, business, culture, society and more.

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy.
You may unsubscribe at any time.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Big Stories

Scatterbrain: Inside the explosion of adult ADHD
Deep Dives

Scatterbrain: Inside the explosion of adult ADHD

How the abuses of a small-town family doctor tore his community apart
Deep Dives

How the abuses of a small-town family doctor tore his community apart

These are Toronto’s best new restaurants of 2024
Food & Drink

These are Toronto’s best new restaurants of 2024

The professor, the caregiver and the missing $30 million
Deep Dives

The professor, the caregiver and the missing $30 million

The perilous lives of Canada's international students
Deep Dives

The perilous lives of Canada’s international students

My Psychotic Break: The postpartum nightmare no one talks about
Deep Dives

My Psychotic Break: The postpartum nightmare no one talks about