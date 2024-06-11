Surreal Estate: $16 million for a Muskoka cottage with a driveway sculpted from a wall of stone

Location: Torrance, Muskoka Price: $15,995,000 Size: 7,500 square feet plus a 5,500-square-foot basement Bedrooms: 7+2 Bathrooms: 7+2 Real estate agent: David Bemmann, Sotheby’s International Realty

The place

A nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom lake house on Packers Bay in Muskoka. The home is nestled on 4.8 acres of landscaped property and comes with five fireplaces, a 10-seat theatre and a two-slip boathouse that doubles as a giant one-bedroom apartment. It’s a short drive from Bala and Highway 169.

The history

This property’s current owner completed construction last year. Future owners can use its existing permit and prepared land for a helicopter pad and tennis court.

The tour

An aerial view of the compound showcases the huge amount of land, the many outdoor recreation spaces and the boathouse with unobstructed views of the water.

Here’s the driveway, cut from a wall of granite like a mini version of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The foyer features 28-foot ceilings and a hand-scraped custom floor made of Kentucky cherry, hickory, hemlock and oak.

Beyond the foyer is the living room. It features a Rumford granite fireplace with a barn-beam mantle sourced from the local Mennonite community.

Down the hall is the dining room, which holds a custom table with room for 16 chairs. Behind it, a five-panel bifold door system overlooks the backyard. In warm weather, a full-size screen descends to keep bugs out.

Turn around and you’re in the kitchen. It has a large island with quartz counters and a brushed-bronze faucet.

There are Wolfe, Miele and Sub-Zero appliances throughout.

Moving along reveals the four-season Muskoka room, with one of the home’s five fireplaces.

Here’s a peek inside the main bedroom.

Vaulted ceilings transform the second-floor landing into a destination.

This is one of the upstairs bathrooms, complete with a soaker tub, a double vanity and a glass shower.

The lower level brings the fun. It comes with two lounges, a pool table and an 80-inch gas fireplace with a marble surround.

There’s also a marble bar down here as well as a temperature-controlled 500-bottle wine cellar.

It wouldn’t be a theatre without 10 leather recliners, soundproof panels and a screen designed for 4K.

Here’s the patio, with more automated screen walls.

It has a free-standing firepit and serene views of nature.

The 650-square-foot two-storey boathouse comes with a living room, a fishing and cleaning area, and a three-piece bathroom.

Residents can cook breakfast while watching the boats come in.

Upstairs is the living room and walkout to the deck.

The guest room is large enough to fit a queen-sized bed.

Finally, here’s a view of the house at dusk.

