Surreal Estate: $3.9 million for a Huntsville home with a unique, award-winning design

The place

A one-of-a-kind five-bedroom, two-bathroom winterized cottage built in the shape of a truss, known as the Bridgehouse. It sits suspended above a five-acre property overlooking Mary Lake, is shrouded by dense Muskoka greenery and is a 15-minute drive from Huntsville.

The history

Architect Mariana Leguia and her husband, Angus Laurie, moved to Peru in the 2010s and fell in love with the simpler way of life. So, upon returning to Toronto, they ditched their house in the city with the goal of building a secluded lakeside property in Muskoka. Their vision: a bridge-shaped wooden cottage laid over two buttes—a distinct departure from the classic A-frames that dominate the region. They suspended their creation with steel beams, supported it with massive concrete footings and finished it with enormous windows.

Mariana and Angus moved into their stunner in 2016 and received both an Ontario Wood Design Award and an International Architecture Award within the next two years. Hungry for a new project, the two are now selling the Bridgehouse.

