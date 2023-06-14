Surreal Estate: $10 million for a Kleinburg villa with a car elevator to a secret lair

Surreal Estate: $10 million for a Kleinburg villa with a car elevator to a secret lair

And what small-town home would be complete without 10,000 square feet of underground space, a cigar room and a kitchen as long as a bowling alley?

Location: Kleinburg

Price: $13,800,000

Size: 3,670 square feet above ground, plus a 7,183-square-foot basement and a 2,360-square-foot underground garage

Bedrooms: 5+1

Bathrooms: 9

Agent: Adam Brind, Kim Nichols and Khalen Meredith, Sotheby’s Realty



The place A five-plus-one bedroom, nine-bathroom house in Kleinburg. It comes with space to park 20 cars (yes, 20 cars) across two indoor garages, including a Batman-inspired underground parking cave accessed via a hidden car elevator.

It’s located on a cul-de-sac in a newer subdivision, on land that was previously part of a golf course. Most of the lots here were purchased vacant before custom luxury homes were built. The current seller, who owns a millwork and cabinetry business, completed this place in 2022. He lived in it for about a year before putting it on the market.

Residents are a short drive from the village of Kleinburg and its boutiques, cafés and restaurants. The McMichael Canadian Art Collection and its surrounding trails are about 10 minutes away.

The tour Here’s a look at the façade of the home. There’s a walking trail to the right.

The front door is a towering 12 feet tall.

There’s heated porcelain tile in the foyer.

The solid oak staircase, featuring a glass railing and a polished concrete wall, is the first feature to gaze upon.

There’s a series of glass-walled rooms throughout the main floor.

This office space has a funky sliding wooden door made by the owner’s millwork company.

Inside the office, there are automatic blinds and built-in walnut open shelving surrounding a TV.

Across from the office is a pebble-floored jewel box housing a 50-year-old bonsai tree.

Next to the bonsai is a temperature-controlled wine room.

The inside of the wine room feels like a gallery, with bottles displayed as works of art.

Down the hall is the impossibly sprawling kitchen, living and dining space. There’s white oak hardwood flooring, plus porcelain tile in the kitchen.

The reverse view of the dining space reveals the exit to the backyard—all five doors pivot open.

The waterfall kitchen island is porcelain, with two sinks (one with a touch-free faucet), plus seating for 10 people.

There’s a Miele six-burner gas stove, plus a pot-filler tap.

The kitchen is also equipped with two wall ovens, two wine fridges, two dishwashers, an espresso machine and a warming rack, all by Miele.

This hallway behind the kitchen loops back to the front office area.

The hallway also features some additional storage and prep space.

The living room has a concrete accent wall with built-in shelving. There’s also a water-vapour fireplace and a decorative wood ceiling loaded with LED lighting and built-in speakers.

Also on the main floor are four of the five bedrooms, each with an ensuite bathroom and automatic blinds. Here’s the main bedroom, with a built-in headboard and side tables as well as floor-to-ceiling windows.

The main suite also comes with a water-vapour fireplace and a walk-in closet.

The quirkiest feature of the walk-in may be these mirror shoe shelves—that or the central display island.

The main ensuite has heated porcelain tile floors, a double floating vanity with a fogless mirror and a soaker tub as well as a glass-and-porcelain shower with dual rainfall heads, a jet system, a mirror storage nook and a bench.

Here’s the second bedroom on the main floor.

An opposite view of the second bedroom showcases the built-in cabinetry.

The second bedroom’s ensuite has heated floors, a wall-hung toilet and art in the shower, which can be swapped out.

The laundry room is also on the main floor, with built-in hampers.

The second floor is an open loft level. Here’s a view from the landing, overlooking the foyer.

The entire second floor could be turned into a main suite or an in-law suite. It has its own separate entrance from the garage, and its full kitchen comes with an electric stove, a dishwasher and a wine fridge, all by Thermador, plus a black porcelain island.

Those green doors lead to storage spaces, a second laundry room and a furnace room.

There’s another steam fireplace in the loft with a porcelain surround and built-in seating with storage underneath. It separates the bedroom and ensuite bathroom from the living area. Those floor-to-ceiling brackets on the left are used to display art.

Here’s the bedroom on the other side of that wall.

The view from bed showcases the movie screen and industrial-style open ducts.

Just beyond the bedroom is this ensuite with a soaker tub and a double vanity.

The open glass shower has multiple jets and a waterfall head.

There’s more fun heading down to the basement: a pebble-floored garden tucked under another beautiful staircase.

This view shows off the rec area, the gym, the LED lighting and the wine-tasting room.

Around the corner are another kitchen and bathroom, making the basement ideal for a nanny suite.

The basement also features this carpeted theatre room, with tiered seating and panelled walls.

And this lounge.

The gym has padded flooring and a mirror wall.

This cigar room has a cedar humidor and an air extractor.

Currently, this space is set up as a wine-tasting room, but the sporting type could even transform it into a shooting range.

Here’s the wine cellar, clad in hickory with a pea gravel floor.

And the pièce de résistance: a Batcave-style underground parking garage that the owner has dubbed the V12 Lounge. There’s a built-in carbon dioxide detector in the garage, along with an anti-theft fogger, meaning that, if someone were to break in, they would be become shrouded in mist, preventing their escape.

See the splash of colour lining the walls? Those are actually display cases loaded with comic book memorabilia.

Hidden behind the Bat Signal is the car elevator.

There’s also a smaller garage on the main floor, complete with its own display area.

Here’s an exterior view of the main floor garage. That patch of artificial turf on the left conceals the hidden car elevator.

Your ride, Master Wayne.

Behind the house is a large patio for entertaining, with heated floors and a dual-sided fireplace.

It also has an outdoor kitchen with a grill and a fridge.

Here’s the full back of the mansion. That shipping container on the right is actually a cabana.

One of the cabana’s glass walls opens up.

Finally, an aerial view of the home, with the Toronto skyline in the distance.

