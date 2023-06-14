Real Estate

Surreal Estate: $10 million for a Kleinburg villa with a car elevator to a secret lair

And what small-town home would be complete without 10,000 square feet of underground space, a cigar room and a kitchen as long as a bowling alley?

Photography By Drone Hub Media  

Location: Kleinburg
Price: $13,800,000
Size: 3,670 square feet above ground, plus a 7,183-square-foot basement and a 2,360-square-foot underground garage
Bedrooms: 5+1
Bathrooms: 9
Agent: Adam Brind, Kim Nichols and Khalen Meredith, Sotheby’s Realty

The place

A five-plus-one bedroom, nine-bathroom house in Kleinburg. It comes with space to park 20 cars (yes, 20 cars) across two indoor garages, including a Batman-inspired underground parking cave accessed via a hidden car elevator.

It’s located on a cul-de-sac in a newer subdivision, on land that was previously part of a golf course. Most of the lots here were purchased vacant before custom luxury homes were built. The current seller, who owns a millwork and cabinetry business, completed this place in 2022. He lived in it for about a year before putting it on the market.

Residents are a short drive from the village of Kleinburg and its boutiques, cafés and restaurants. The McMichael Canadian Art Collection and its surrounding trails are about 10 minutes away.

The tour

Here’s a look at the façade of the home. There’s a walking trail to the right.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Kleinburg Mansion: façade

The front door is a towering 12 feet tall.

There’s heated porcelain tile in the foyer.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Kleinburg Mansion: foyer

The solid oak staircase, featuring a glass railing and a polished concrete wall, is the first feature to gaze upon.

There’s a series of glass-walled rooms throughout the main floor.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Kleinburg Mansion: glass walls

This office space has a funky sliding wooden door made by the owner’s millwork company.

Inside the office, there are automatic blinds and built-in walnut open shelving surrounding a TV.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Kleinburg Mansion: office

Across from the office is a pebble-floored jewel box housing a 50-year-old bonsai tree.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Kleinburg Mansion: atrium

Next to the bonsai is a temperature-controlled wine room.

The inside of the wine room feels like a gallery, with bottles displayed as works of art.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Kleinburg Mansion: wine room

Down the hall is the impossibly sprawling kitchen, living and dining space. There’s white oak hardwood flooring, plus porcelain tile in the kitchen.

The reverse view of the dining space reveals the exit to the backyard—all five doors pivot open.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Kleinburg Mansion: dining area

The waterfall kitchen island is porcelain, with two sinks (one with a touch-free faucet), plus seating for 10 people.

There’s a Miele six-burner gas stove, plus a pot-filler tap.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Kleinburg Mansion: porcelain backsplash

The kitchen is also equipped with two wall ovens, two wine fridges, two dishwashers, an espresso machine and a warming rack, all by Miele.

This hallway behind the kitchen loops back to the front office area.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Kleinburg Mansion: sliding door

The hallway also features some additional storage and prep space.

The living room has a concrete accent wall with built-in shelving. There’s also a water-vapour fireplace and a decorative wood ceiling loaded with LED lighting and built-in speakers.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Kleinburg Mansion: fireplace

Also on the main floor are four of the five bedrooms, each with an ensuite bathroom and automatic blinds. Here’s the main bedroom, with a built-in headboard and side tables as well as floor-to-ceiling windows.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Kleinburg Mansion: bedroom

The main suite also comes with a water-vapour fireplace and a walk-in closet.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Kleinburg Mansion: main bedroom

The quirkiest feature of the walk-in may be these mirror shoe shelves—that or the central display island.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Kleinburg Mansion: walk-in closet

The main ensuite has heated porcelain tile floors, a double floating vanity with a fogless mirror and a soaker tub as well as a glass-and-porcelain shower with dual rainfall heads, a jet system, a mirror storage nook and a bench.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Kleinburg Mansion: ensuite bathroom

Here’s the second bedroom on the main floor.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Kleinburg Mansion: second bedroom

An opposite view of the second bedroom showcases the built-in cabinetry.

The second bedroom’s ensuite has heated floors, a wall-hung toilet and art in the shower, which can be swapped out.

The laundry room is also on the main floor, with built-in hampers.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Kleinburg Mansion: laundry room

The second floor is an open loft level. Here’s a view from the landing, overlooking the foyer.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Kleinburg Mansion: landing

The entire second floor could be turned into a main suite or an in-law suite. It has its own separate entrance from the garage, and its full kitchen comes with an electric stove, a dishwasher and a wine fridge, all by Thermador, plus a black porcelain island.

Those green doors lead to storage spaces, a second laundry room and a furnace room.

There’s another steam fireplace in the loft with a porcelain surround and built-in seating with storage underneath. It separates the bedroom and ensuite bathroom from the living area. Those floor-to-ceiling brackets on the left are used to display art.

Here’s the bedroom on the other side of that wall.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Kleinburg Mansion: closet space

The view from bed showcases the movie screen and industrial-style open ducts.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Kleinburg Mansion: projector

Just beyond the bedroom is this ensuite with a soaker tub and a double vanity.

The open glass shower has multiple jets and a waterfall head.

There’s more fun heading down to the basement: a pebble-floored garden tucked under another beautiful staircase.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Kleinburg Mansion: staircase

This view shows off the rec area, the gym, the LED lighting and the wine-tasting room.

Around the corner are another kitchen and bathroom, making the basement ideal for a nanny suite.

The basement also features this carpeted theatre room, with tiered seating and panelled walls.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Kleinburg Mansion: theatre

And this lounge.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Kleinburg Mansion: lounge

The gym has padded flooring and a mirror wall.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Kleinburg Mansion: gym

This cigar room has a cedar humidor and an air extractor.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Kleinburg Mansion: cigar room

Currently, this space is set up as a wine-tasting room, but the sporting type could even transform it into a shooting range.

Here’s the wine cellar, clad in hickory with a pea gravel floor.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Kleinburg Mansion: wine cellar

And the pièce de résistance: a Batcave-style underground parking garage that the owner has dubbed the V12 Lounge. There’s a built-in carbon dioxide detector in the garage, along with an anti-theft fogger, meaning that, if someone were to break in, they would be become shrouded in mist, preventing their escape.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Kleinburg Mansion: bat cave

See the splash of colour lining the walls? Those are actually display cases loaded with comic book memorabilia.

Hidden behind the Bat Signal is the car elevator.

There’s also a smaller garage on the main floor, complete with its own display area.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Kleinburg Mansion: second garage

Here’s an exterior view of the main floor garage. That patch of artificial turf on the left conceals the hidden car elevator.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Kleinburg Mansion: exterior

Your ride, Master Wayne.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Kleinburg Mansion: car elevator

Behind the house is a large patio for entertaining, with heated floors and a dual-sided fireplace.

It also has an outdoor kitchen with a grill and a fridge.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Kleinburg Mansion: patio

Here’s the full back of the mansion. That shipping container on the right is actually a cabana.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Kleinburg Mansion: backyard

One of the cabana’s glass walls opens up.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Kleinburg Mansion: cabana

Finally, an aerial view of the home, with the Toronto skyline in the distance.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to [email protected].

Topics: Kleinburg Real Estate Surreal Estate Toronto

 

