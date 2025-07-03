Condo folk are furious about the noise coming from Stackt Market

Photo by Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star/Getty Images

Living with noise is synonymous with living downtown, but condo-dwelling neighbours of Stackt Market—the Jenga-like cluster of shipping containers at Front and Bathurst—say the daily racket from its crowds and parties is beyond reason.

One video posted online by an alleged nearby resident shows their blinds shaking from the late-night noise. Calling on by-law officers has also proven mostly fruitless since the business is in possession of a noise exemption permit from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. every Saturday until October 5.

Stackt’s collection of bars, restaurants, shops and even pickleball courts has become a neighbourhood staple and tourist attraction. However, its location is less than ideal given the surrounding housing density. Aside from serene Fort York to the south, the market is besieged by giant condo towers, some only steps away.

Stackt founder Mark Rubinoff says his company has “reduced volume and bass levels at key events, adjusted speaker placement and implemented stricter controls with our AV teams to further limit disruption.” Rubinoff says he’s also increasing communication with local condo property managers to provide advance notice of events. “Our community matters to us,” he says. “We’ll continue to work with Councillor Malik and the by-law team as well as surrounding residents.”

Reports say city officials will follow up with Stackt to address the concerns, but it’s unlikely that the noise exemption will be rescinded: permits such as these are treated like pilot projects, allowing for years-long windows to assess whether a new initiative is or isn’t working.