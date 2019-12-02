Sale of the Week: $1.7 million for a polished King West penthouse
Address: 23 Brant Street West, Penthouse 2
Neighbourhood: King West
Agent: Manu Singh, Right At Home Realty Inc.
Previously sold for: $1,025,000, in 2012
The property
A stylish 1,500-square-foot penthouse in the middle of King West. It’s got two bedrooms, two bathrooms, two walk-out terraces and exposed concrete ceilings and floors.
The history
The sellers, who work in tech and education, bought the place in 2012 for just over $1 million. They made some recent upgrades, including new bathrooms, light fixtures and wooden flooring on the terraces.
Here’s a look into the apartment from the front foyer:
A wide shot of the living room, family room and kitchen. Check out the polished concrete floors:
Those 11-foot ceilings make the living room feel spacious:
That partial wall visually divides the living and dining rooms:
Here’s a tighter shot of the kitchen:
An even closer look reveals a marble countertop and a mini-tiled backsplash:
It’s a corner unit with two walkout terraces:
The den, which leads out to a balcony, could be converted into another bedroom, if necessary:
It also has a double-sided gas fireplace:
This bathroom services the main area:
In the master bedroom, the exposed concrete contrasts nicely with the ornate chandelier:
The master ensuite has a marble shower:
Here’s the second bedroom:
This south-facing balcony has enviable views of the CN Tower:
The fate
The buyers are a young couple who wanted to live in King West.
The sale
The sellers listed the home for just under $1.6 million and then moved out, so the agent enlisted Becky Freeman of The Property Stylist to stage the space. On offer night, the three top bids were within $1,000 of each other. One of them, for $131,000 over asking, had a quick two-week closing date, which the sellers accepted.
By the numbers
- $1,726,235
- $5,200 in taxes (approximately)
- 1,450 square feet
- 12 days on MLS
- 2 bathrooms
- 2 bedrooms
- 1 parking space