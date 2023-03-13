Rental of the Week: $7,800 for a North York detached with four bedrooms, five bathrooms and one big backyard

Rental of the Week: $7,800 for a North York detached with four bedrooms, five bathrooms and one big backyard

The 2,000-square-foot property also comes with a glass staircase, quartz all over and a basement rec room with 11-foot ceilings

Neighbourhood: Avondale

Agent: Yashar Einy, Royal LePage Terrequity Confidence Realty

Price: $7,800 per month

Size: 2,000 square feet above grade

Bedrooms: 3+1

Bathrooms: 5

Related: $4,500 for a rare three-bedroom apartment above North of Brooklyn Pizzeria on Danforth

The place

A three-plus-one bed, five-bath home on Florence Avenue by Sheppard–Yonge station. Residents are within walking distance of Earl Bales Park and the many shops and eateries on Yonge.

The history

This home, along with its adjacent sister properties, sits on a plot that once belonged to a single postwar house. The current owners demolished the old property, severed the lot and built three modern single-family homes where there once was one. Two of them have since been sold, leaving this one up for rent.

The tour

The façade is made of stone and aluminum composite panelling. Those front steps lead to a mahogany door with a transom window.

The foyer and living area overlook Florence. There’s wide-plank engineered hardwood flooring throughout.

Here’s a reverse shot of the living area, with views of the dining room and kitchen.

The kitchen features a wall oven and a microwave as well as a JennAir gas stove with six burners.

The backsplash and waterfall kitchen island are both quartz. The fridge has been panelled to match the cabinetry.

Beyond the kitchen is the family room, which has a built-in speaker system and a walkout to the backyard.

The gas fireplace has a rough-in for an HDMI cable to install a TV.

Moving upstairs reveals this powder room, which is located on the second-floor landing.

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. This is the main bedroom, which overlooks the backyard.

The main ensuite comes with a soaker tub and a floating double vanity.

This reverse shot of the ensuite shows off the walk-in shower with quartz walls and a rainfall shower head.

The main bedroom also has this walk-in closet.

The second bedroom—also with an ensuite—is currently set up as an office.

Here’s the office’s ensuite.

This is the second floor’s third bedroom.

And here’s the third bedroom’s ensuite.

Down the hall is the laundry room, with its own sink and storage.

The basement has 11-foot ceilings. This open rec room exits to the backyard.

The basement bedroom could also be fashioned as an office, home gym or den.

There’s another full bathroom in the basement, with more quartz in the shower.

Here’s the family room walkout and deck as well as the entrance to the basement rec room.

The backyard has a lot of potential given its size, and future residents can rest easy: it’s equipped with four security cameras, and the owners have installed lighting around its tall fences.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your listing to realestate@torontolife.com.